It was a viral recipe on TikTok, now it’s a real pasta sauce with tomato and vodka – NiT

If you’re looking for something, even if you don’t know exactly what, the chances of finding it on TikTok are high. One of the most successful types of content on the platform are, without a doubt, easy-to-replicate recipes. That’s why they quickly go viral.

Some are, to say the least, unusual, like the recipe popularized by Gigi Hadid. The model calls it pasta alla vodka and, as the name implies, it is a combination of these two ingredients: penne pasta and an alcoholic drink.

Don’t think, though, that this is Hadid’s invention. Despite going viral in 2020, the recipe has been around for several years. History aside, what seems to have interested Heinz and Absolut is the success of the new version — and the millions of views of the video where the model appears preparing the paste. That’s why the two brands teamed up to create a limited edition tomato sauce with vodka.

Heinz X Absolut Tomato Vodka Pasta Sauce is the result of the ketchup brand’s expertise in creating pasta sauces with a touch of Absolut Vodka magic to intensify the flavor even further. The result? “A rich and creamy tomato sauce with vodka that is sure to fascinate the most adventurous”guarantee.

The ingredient list indicates that the product only contains 3 percent vodka. The base of the sauce is made with onions, milk, salt, white pepper, Grana Padano cheese, celery, oil, basil and lemon.

“During the cooking process, most of the alcohol evaporates, increasing the volatile compounds that intensify the flavor of the remaining ingredients and creating a rich texture that perfectly combines the creamy notes of the cheese with the tomato and the fragrant basil”.

For Caio Fontenele, director of innovation at Heinz, the result “is absolutely delicious”. “The iconic combination of the ketchup brand’s high-quality tomato sauces and Absolut’s premium vodka offers fans the ultimate pasta alla vodka experience,” he says.

Each 350 gram bottle costs €2.80 and is only available on the brand’s UK website. As it is a limited edition, each customer can only buy five bottles — pre-orders can already be made, but the sauce will only officially be on sale on April 15th. For now, there is still no estimated arrival date in Portugal.



