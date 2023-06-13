It was hissing for people and animals in Ghent: everyone in search of coolness (Ghent)

On Monday in Ghent, the mercury rose above thirty degrees, so the residents of Ghent demanded coolness by all means. The animals at the shelter also received much-needed refreshments.

There is no winter food or ride with Duo Bikes at the wzc Het Heiveld in Sint-Amandsburg today, but an adapted program due to the heat. “In addition to the list of precautions the government has imposed on us, we are taking additional measures,” says director Geert Rogmann.

“We dress residents as lightly as possible, do extra rounds with drinks and ice cream, give water sprays etc. Salads are on the menu, we put up umbrellas outside and provide foot baths. We don’t even forget ice cream for the staff as they have to work in this temperature.” (read more under photo)

© FVV

In recent times there was no walking club in the afternoons at the animal shelter at Vatsportbahn. “Colleagues and volunteers go for walks earlier and later in the day, when the weather is a bit cooler,” says Kevin Vankiersbilk. “There is a canopy for the cats so they can still go out in the shade. We set up swimming pools for the dogs that we’ve received, and we provide ice cream to the dogs. But during the day they are notably slower than normal. (read more under pictures)

Isaac took a good bath. , © Animal Shelter Ghent

Waldo enjoys ice cream. , © Animal Shelter Ghent

Not only are animals less active in the shelter, shade was also sought in the city. Tourists took out umbrellas and for once people sat not along the water on the Grasslei, but below Sint-Michelsbrugg. Although a Sun beater still went on the green at City Hall.

Swim peacefully on the waters of Ghent. , © FVV