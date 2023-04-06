It was one of Netflix’s first big hits, but it flopped miserably with each new season – Series News

The series could have lasted fewer seasons, but the streaming giant kept extending.

In 2015, Netflix became popular all over the world. It already came with a catalog of series like Orange is The New Black, BoJack Horseman or with the expected debut of Jessica Jones. Two years later, in 2017, one of the platform’s first big hits would debut: the television series adaptation of 13 Reasons Why, by Jay Asher.

The book was already a hit with readers, dealing with the conflicts that society faces today, such as bullying, social and diversity issues, or homosexuality. All around an almost taboo subject like suicide, being what happens to Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford).

The first season adapts the book as it is, thus telling the 13 reasons why Hannah decided to commit suicide and does so with some tapes that she gives to Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette), this being the common thread of the story — as he travels through life of Hannah while listening to her.

This first installment in the series managed to be a success, as was the book, despite being surrounded by controversy at the time. The problem arose when Netflix decided to renew it for three more seasons. The second was minimally justifiable, as it dealt with the judgments following a sexual assault and the impotence of family members and friends in such a situation.

However, it ended with another taboo subject in the United States that ended up not being explored in subsequent seasons: high school shootings. It all revolved around soulless themes, with no investigation into the afterlife of a series of teenagers, and with a rushed ending that disappointed fans of the book and the first season. On Rotten Tomatoes you can see how its rating has dropped. The initial installment obtained 77%, the second 28%, the third a sad 11% and the fourth and last 25%.

Netflix already had a perfect series tied to the book in hand, with a second season that told about the consequences of young people’s actions towards Hannah. The streaming giant should have stopped there.