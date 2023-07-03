It Was Rock Werchter: Red Hot Chili Peppers In Shape, Excitement Again During Fred… And Complaining About Prices And The Barn

werchter

Rock Werchter 2023 will go down in history as a classic edition, with established names living up to their names, rising stars lighting up the sky, pleasant surprises flying around your ears and only a handful of acts disappointing. The only blunders at the festival were complaints about the high prices on pasture and the problem of barn capacity.

opening day pregnant boy and dutch Frauxe For fast and witty songs on the main stage, and especially the eternally pregnant rap king of Brussels left an indelible mark. Too charlotte de vitae, iggy pup and down Mumford & SonsThose making room for Strome were in good shape. The rain could do no harm to the Werchter spectators.

It was a pleasure to get rid of a hangover from unbridled energy the next day black box revelation And Kasabian – The excitement that was missing in the business set the black Keys, Highlights can be picked up at The Barn: tamino signed up for a unique performance and then came Editor A slow start, but the rousing finale with a soulful version of ‘No Sound But The Wind’ and ‘Papillon’ was nothing short of memorable. The devotion with which singer Tom Smith performed his songs – as if it was his baptism of fire on the Werchter stage: we could watch it for hours.

But Time more than ever Wealth In Rock Werchter, see admission ticket price. hunger and thirst are the same checkout checkout To the organization: Festival-goers complained about the ‘outrageous’ inflation of food prices at the Meadowlands. valve red Hot Chili Peppers Those complaints have been forgotten for the time being: Anthony Kiedis and co. Were in top form, the classics hit the masses and at the end we got another life lesson: , Be sweet to each other’,

Delirious on Fred again..

Mainly British talent dominated Day 3 Fred again.. (picture)About the hippest DJ of the moment. XINKOn the main stage, a juicy dose of youthful spirit was provided amid drizzling rain with ‘Let Me Free’ and ‘De Vriendschapsband’, both of which became etched in the collective memory of the Werchter audience, while the beloved Australian Xavier Rudd captured hearts, charming black wave. Hip-hopped and danced to the stars and Icelandic magic Sigur Rós The barn was taken aback. Everything became a long prelude until 10:20 p.m., when Fred again… proved to be worth our hard-earned money and long wait: the foundation of the packed tent was put to the test. When Fred took up residence in the audience, a crew member had to hold his drum computer, as the vibrations from the partying people caused the cables to fly off. It turned out to be a great moment: Fred again… completely absorbed in his tunes, possessed by nothing but his music, while the audience braced themselves for a collective delirium. oscar and the wolf A dazzling show that may have been presented on the main stage, tonight our Belgian pride was let down by a slight about twenty from London.

Then it was time for the great show Saraswatiwho has removed all obstacles eye candy On stage and a strict set. They are one of the few and far between bands around the world whose live songs sound so close to the album versions. The evening went off without a hitch, until the microphone failed at the conclusion of the track ‘The Nights of Sidonia’. The band immediately left the stage, returning shortly afterwards to play ‘Showbiz’, with frontman Matt Bellamy expressing his frustration by smashing his guitar.

sunday provided rosalia, Christine and the Queens, Queens of the Stone Age And lil nas x For joyous leap. For whom was the final agreement of this 47th edition? Arctic Monkeys: Audience willingly eats out of rock idol Alex Turner’s hand. Not four out of five but five out of five stars for this show. Turner didn’t disappoint even until “I Want to Be Yours”; Werchter audiences embraced him from the very first notes, never letting go.

Rock Werchter: Once again you were fantastic. see you next year!

