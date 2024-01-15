It was the Costa Rican goalkeeper’s ‘error’ against Reims

2024-03-10



with klian mbappe Starting again on the bench and ownership Kelor Navas, Five days after qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain added its third consecutive draw (2-2) in Ligue 1 this Sunday against Reims at the Parc des Princes. Despite their tie, the current champion is the leader of the French championship with ten points ahead of Brest (II).

The Luis Enrique-led side overcame Martial Munetsi’s early goal (6 minutes) through Younes Abdelhamid (17, own goal) and Gonçalo Ramos (19). But Omar Diakite (45) made the score 2-2. Mbappé, author of the double against Real Sociedad (2-1) in the Champions League on Tuesday, started the duel on the bench, as it happened against Nantes on February 17. He came on in the 73rd minute and encouraged his team’s play, although this time he could not lead them to victory. Since Mbappé’s announcement of not renewing his contract at the club and leaving the club in June, Luis Enrique has measured his minutes, arguing that he needs to commit cash for next season.

keylor nawas performance

In Reims’ first goal, Keylor Navas misjudged the ball in the center and let it go across the field, but Hakimi made a serious mistake that ended with Martial Munetsi scoring in the 6th minute. A few minutes later, PSG recovered thanks to an own goal by Younes Abdelhamid (17′) and the only goal by Gonçalo Ramos (19′).

Tico could not do much with Oumar Diakite’s second goal at the end of the initial phase (45′). The forward was one-on-one against Navas and defined with a shot.