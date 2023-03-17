It went bad, Amber Heard! Johnny Depp’s ex-wife is unmasked!

Photo: Youtube playback
Remembering facts that bombed in 2022: The legal fight between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard gained a spicy chapter when she was caught in the act, with false information, in the action in which she accused the actor of domestic violence.
In testimonials, Amber Heard had claimed that, to hide bruises resulting from the aggressions of Johnny Depp, she used the All In One correction kit, a makeup that disguises the marks.
“That was what she used. She became very skilled at it. You will hear Amber’s testimony about how she mixed the colors for the different days of the bruises as they developed into the different colors and how she used to retouch them to able to cover them,” said Amber’s attorney.
The company Milani Cosmetics, manufacturer of the product, manifested itself to unmask the actress. This kit was only launched on the market in 2017!
“You asked us… let the official record show that our Correction Kit was released in 2017! the makeup company posted.
Amber Heard’s fight with Johnny Depp looked like a soap opera of the fifth category and it got worse over time.
Model Kate Moss, Depp’s ex-girlfriend, also denied Amber by denying that she had been pushed down the stairs by the actor. Kate defended him in the deposition
Johnny and Amber met in 2009, when they went to record “The Diary of a Drunk Journalist” (2011). They started dating in 2012 and got married in 2015.
In 2016, Amber Heard filed for divorce, which was only made official at the beginning of the following year.
Until 2018, the separation seemed amicable. But then Amber decided to claim that she was a victim of violence.
In December 2018, Amber wrote an article for “The Washington Post”. In the text, she said that she was the victim of domestic violence by a person who is a public figure.
“I felt the full force of the anger that our culture has for women who speak out. I had the opportunity to see, in real time, how institutions protect men accused of abuse,” wrote Amber Heard in the publication of the newspaper.
Johnny Depp filed a lawsuit against Amber Heard for defamation, asking for 50 thousand dollars in damages (about 250 thousand reais).
In 2020, Depp sued the British newspaper “The Sun”, which accused him of being an abusive husband. Justice gave the cause to the communication vehicle.
The trial began on April 11. And it was broadcast live in the US. The battle took place in Virginia with a lot of public laundry.
In testimony to the judge on the 20/4th, Depp highlighted that he “lost everything” after the article written by Amber. According to him, no matter the sentence, he was already “cancelled”:
Because of the accusation, even without evidence, Depp was not called, for example, to record the sequel to “Fantastic Beasts”, a film in the Harry Potter saga in which he played the villain Gellert Grindelwald. Depp was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen.
“The implication that Depp is a domestic abuser is categorically and demonstrably false. His allegations are part of a hoax to generate publicity for Ms. Heard and further her career,” said Depp’s attorney, Benjamin Chew.
Heard’s defense showed a video of him slamming the doors on a kitchen cupboard. She also showed text messages from him calling her a “filthy cunt” to friends and family. Depp confirmed the images, but stressed that this does not make him a woman abuser.
This was not the first time that Amber Heard got into trouble with the Justice. In 2015, she was fined and nearly arrested for illegally bringing two dogs into Australia. She is a defender of the legalization of guns (she even has some) and has already exchanged barbs with feminist groups.
Depp is 59 years old and is considered one of the greatest actors of his generation. His most famous role is that of Captain Jack Sparrow, in the series of five films in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” saga, from 2003 to 2017. Three times nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor, he has already won a Golden Globe, in 2008.
He also starred in “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” (2005); “Edward, Scissorhands” (1990); “Alice Through the Looking Glass” (2016); “In Search of Neverland” (2004) and “The Lone Ranger” (2013), among other films.
Amber is 36 years old and is also a model. She acted in “Zombieland” (2009), winning two awards. She did the “Top Gear” series; “Hidden Palms” and “The Playboy Club”. She played Mera in the Aquaman and Justice League movies.
Throughout the trial, there were many lows. Amber said that Johnny doused cigarette ash on her body, put a bottle in her vagina and peed in the foyer at home, among other things.
About the pee in the lobby, Depp’s bodyguard was called to testify and provoked laughter by saying that if he had seen “Mr. Depp’s penis” he would certainly remember. Even Depp laughed in court.
Johnny said that Amber pooped on the bed to tease him and cut off part of his finger, among other complaints.
On 1/6/2022, the verdict came out. Johnny Depp unanimously defeated his ex-wife. The seven people on the popular jury found that Amber’s accusations were groundless.
Justice ordered her to pay 10 million dollars (R$ 52.5 million) to her ex-husband for the damage caused to her image. Johnny would pay Amber $2 million for saying she lied to the police (Amber sought redress for that particular statement and got it).
A juror revealed that all of the jury decided to win the case to Depp because, in addition to the lack of evidence, Amber Heard did not transmit credibility. He even said that when she cried, she had “crocodile tears”.
The actor posted a message saying: “The judges have given my life back.”
Amber was frowned upon in the artistic world. Depp’s colleagues declared that Amber was lying. Brad Pitt celebrated her defeat in a post (pictured): “Now you can say Johnny hit you” (hit in the sense of winning)
In the final stretch of the trial, Greg Ellis, who acted with Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean, said that Amber Heard is hated in the movie industry.
The documentary “Johnny vs Amber: The US Trial” (Trial) shows the legal battle between the actors in the court of Fairfax county.
