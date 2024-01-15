It will cost you more in these communities

He access to housing it’s really complicated spain, Starting from this premise, a lease agreement Property ownership is one of the best options that many people find to become independent and own a home. And given the impossibility of buying, agreeing on a home loan with its owner in exchange for a series of monthly payments, paid month by month, is the best solution.

It should be noted that rental option This is more feasible for several reasons. First, high housing prices, The real estate market in our country is at its peak. For this reason, many people are unable to decide whether to buy or rent it. However, there are tools that can be purchased. Why is the fare continuously increasing? Because the interest rates payable have also increased rapidly.

However, getting home with a good lease This is not easy either. The reason? High demand and the possibility of being able to rent on holidays means that in recent years, The rent has also increased, So much so, that in many cases you end up paying more than the monthly mortgage payment. However, there is still a fundamental difference: to buy, you need to save at least 30 percent of the property value, and to rent, a maximum of three monthly payments are enough. Hence it remains more acceptable.

On the other hand, there are people who prefer not to take the risk of buying and see renting as a possibility. Don’t be stuck in any house or place, This way, they always have the freedom to move forward and even want to do something better. However, this option is becoming increasingly difficult because, as we anticipated, rental prices continue to rise throughout Spain. But will it continue like this trends in 2024,

Finding a Good Lease in 2024

2024 comes with uncertainty: what will be the trend in terms of rental prices? Many people are looking for a home that satisfies them and has a price and terms in the rental contract that they can agree to. However, The trend we are coming from is one of continuous growthSo the expectations, a priori, are not very positive.

If we stick to the data, from Real Estate Credit Union (UCI)’s ‘Real Estate Barometer’, the forecasts are not very positive. Neither negative. In this case, they are betting on a continued direction, that is, the prices of rental homes in Spain will continue to rise. Specifically, they talk about a An average increase of about 6 percent by 2024, Due to this increase, it is also possible that lease contracts will decline by 3.1 percent, as established by the specialized portal, Idealista.

The most expensive communities in spain

If you are looking for a good lease contract, you should know that the forecast for this year 2024, They are not completely positive, The price of rental homes will continue to rise, however, yes, the only hope is that there are places where this increase will not be so pronounced. That means the best way to get a good price is to avoid the most expensive cities.

But what do the forecasts say about rising rental prices? According to ‘Real Estate Barometer’ of Real Estate Credit Union (UCI) Communities where rent prices are set to rise the mostare the following:

Extremadura: 18 percent more.

Castilla La Mancha: 10 percent more.

Murcia region: 8.8 percent more.

For this lease agreementThe study predicts these increases will occur in places such as Castilla la Mancha, Navarra and Murcia. In contrast, fewer of these contracts are expected to be signed in Catalonia, the Basque Country and Aragon.