Italian special forces overpower migrants who hijacked cargo ship

Italian special forces overpowered a group of migrants who hijacked a cargo ship off the coast of Naples. The migrants were hiding on the ship as stowaways.

That many of the 15 migrants overwhelmed the ship’s crew on Friday. They forced the Galata Sewerage, which runs under the Turkish flag, to deviate from its course. The ship was going from Türkiye to France.

The Italian Navy flew over the ship in helicopters and arrested the attackers, who were armed with knives and breakers. Italy’s Defense Minister Guido Crosetto tweeted, “Everything ended well.”

The ship left for the port of Naples and three of the 15 migrants were charged with allegedly carrying weapons. Two women, one of whom was pregnant, were taken to hospital, Ansa news agency reported, citing Naples’ health service. The remaining migrants, who they say came from Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq, were taken to a refugee reception centre.

On Saturday evening, the Galata sewage left Italy and headed for its destination, namely Sète in the south of France.