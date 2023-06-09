Italian turmoil Antonio Cassano fumes at Jose Mourinho and says: “He’s an asshole”

A week after losing the European final against Seville, everyone who loves AS Roma is still not at peace. In particular, Mourinho’s targeted behavior at referee Antony Taylor after the match caused considerable outrage. Antonio Cassano – played for five seasons for the Italian Romans – even talks of a disgrace.

Anyone who knows even a little bit about the relationship between Cassano and Mourinho knows that the two gentlemen are not two hands on one stomach. opposite of this. The cursing alternates between Italian and Portuguese. Now the former AS Roma player has sparked controversy again by hitting out at Mourinho. He responded to the actions of Special, who was seen swearing in a parking garage after the Europa League final. There he waited for referee Anthony Taylor to address him about the – according to the Portuguese – questionable decisions.

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences

Cassano believes that Taylor had indeed lost control of his temper, but he was disgusted by Mourinho’s reaction. “The referee misjudges some steps, but in the same way players can miss goals,” Cassano said as a guest. bobo tv twitchChristian Vieri’s channel.

Mourinho’s behavior prompted Roma fans to heckle Taylor and his family at Budapest airport Antonio Cassano

“Everything that happened after that is Mourinho’s fault. By going to the parking lot and explaining his decisions to the referee, he incited Roma fans to harass Taylor and his family at Budapest airport.

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences

There have been many rumors in recent weeks about Mourinho’s possible departure from the Rome club, but in recent days there has been speculation again that Special It will be enough Still, Cassano is convinced the Portuguese’s time with Roma is up. “He said he is going on a vacation. Hopefully he will stay away and not return to Italy. He’s an asshole,” said a livid Cassano.

“In the last two years we have only seen arguments and grumblings. He has also spoiled the image of the club. So we can add another episode to this engrossing drama series with Mourinho and Cassano as the protagonists.