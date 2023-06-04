Italian world traveler in Den Bascuul (Lokeren)

Francesco travels the world with his music and acts. , © if

Bistro Den Bascuul kicks off its series of spring concerts on Friday 9 June (20:00) with a special act: Francesco Il Mercante, an Italian who is at home in many markets.

“Francesco’s passion is in many areas. He likes to mix things of theatre, music and street art. With Circo l’azione he created street theater shows and performed at small and large events such as the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Monza and the carnival events in Venice. In addition, Francesco has also designed theater and musical performances for schools, hospitals and rehabilitation centres,” says organizer Ronnie van Driesche.

Francesco’s repertoire includes popular, modern, old songs and tarantellas adapted to the folk’n roll key. Among the authors you will also find reinterpretations of songs by more modern authors such as Elvis Presley, Bob Dylan, Chuck Berry and Amy Macdonald, Avicii, Asaf Avidan, Ed Sheeran and many more!

Ticket price is 16 Euro (only for the concert). Those who want to sit down for dinner in advance (a la carte or with a themed menu for 28 euros) pay only 14 euros.

Information, reservations and tickets via www.bistrodenbascuul.be

