Item or summoner spell?

League of Legends is a very complete and tactical game. However, there are some mechanics that can be extremely toxic for the game. The clearest example we had was with the double stasis effect that could be accumulated. In April 2022, Riot Games confirmed changes why you couldn’t buy a Stopwatch in LoL if the player already owned one Clock of sand by Zhonya or a Angel guardian.

Ashley Kangone of the most influential personalities in the esports industry, asked a very interesting question on March 10. Should LoL Stopwatch be a summoner spell instead of an item? Of course, this question went viral on social media. Throughout the thread we find different opinions, a variety that makes us think about what would happen if this happened.

see more

Should LoL Timer be a summoner spell?

There are currently two ways to get a Stopwatch in LoL. The first is buy it in the shop for 750 gold. The second is to have the rune ‘Moment prompt‘, which gives us that free stopwatch. Of course, this component can become Zhonya’s Hourglass or Guardian Angel. In this case, it’s not uncommon to see multiple Stopwatches in play. At a competitive level we have come to see 10 in some moments of the match.

However, if it were a summoner spell it would be something much more situational. Not everyone could have it, since would lose another spell like Flash, Teleport or Ignite, For example. However, some say it could change a lot of fights in the bot lane, especially at level 1 or 2. «It’s not a bad thing to nerf engages at level 2 in the botlane. In 90% of games everything is decided by how the early game goes in the bot lane“said one user.

Despite this, removing the Zhonya from the game would mean mages would lose a vital item. This item grants armor, can of ability and that active that keeps them safe for a few seconds. It is something very useful especially against assassins, so mages would be the main ones affected by this change.

One of the most interesting ideas that they have proposed is give it a use before the 15th minute and, once this time elapses, that can be used every 4 minutes. Something very similar to what we find with the Teleport. In this way, they would lose a summoner spell at the rate of gaining one more slot in the item inventory. How do you see it?

More in our section LoL News.