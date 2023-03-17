iToolab AnyGo, software analysis capable of taking your GPS wherever you want

change location GPS from your mobile device is something you may want to do for a number of reasons. Maybe you want to play a game Without restrictionsexplore applications in different geographical locations, avoid the censorship of a country or even take advantage of different geographical areas as in Pokémon Go.

We are going to test and review iToolab AnyGo, a fairly easy-to-use location simulator that promises to take you anywhere in the world without having to perform complicated operations. It depends on you what you want to use it for, but the truth is that its uses can be many. Of course, as the main against, we are already warning you that if it is not used correctly, it can result in the closure of user accounts.

What is iToolab AnyGo?

iToolab AnyGo has been with us for some time now, and it is that This application was originally designed for iPhone. Now, with the passage of time, it can also be used on Android, which makes it a much more versatile tool. Its main use is to help falsify GPS location data while we use our mobile device. In this way, we can pretend to be in a location within a game or a dating application without having to leave the house. In this way, we can disguise our physical location information and be in a place of our choosing.

With a fairly simple interface, the application allows us to carry out this task without having to carry out complicated operations on the mobile. Thus, we can enjoy Pokémon Go with iToolab AnyGo exploring rare objects and Pokémon, only needing to know their location in the GPS.

Potential benefits of an app like this

Among the different benefits that we can find with a tool of this caliber, we would like to highlight the following:

Hide real location – When we connect to a VPN, it redirects the traffic through one of its servers in a location of our choice. This way, anyone trying to track your Internet activity will only see the server’s IP address instead of your actual IP address.

– When we connect to a VPN, it redirects the traffic through one of its servers in a location of our choice. This way, anyone trying to track your Internet activity will only see the server’s IP address instead of your actual IP address. Greater privacy – One of the best ways to protect your privacy online is to use a VPN. When we connect to a VPN, it encrypts all the traffic that passes through its servers. In this way, even if someone manages to intercept our traffic, they will not be able to read or understand it.

– One of the best ways to protect your privacy online is to use a VPN. When we connect to a VPN, it encrypts all the traffic that passes through its servers. In this way, even if someone manages to intercept our traffic, they will not be able to read or understand it. Fool friends and followers – We can use an iToolab AnyGo to play pranks on friends and followers by making them believe that we are in a different place. For example, we can make them believe that we are at the Eiffel Tower in Paris when in reality we are sitting at home.

– We can use an iToolab AnyGo to play pranks on friends and followers by making them believe that we are in a different place. For example, we can make them believe that we are at the Eiffel Tower in Paris when in reality we are sitting at home. Play Location Services (LBS) based titles – Many popular games like Pokemon GO, Ingress and Wizards Unite use GPS location to locate us in the game. However, some of these games come with restrictions that limit the game to only certain areas. We can use a location spy to bypass these restrictions and play from anywhere in the world.

– Many popular games like Pokemon GO, Ingress and Wizards Unite use GPS location to locate us in the game. However, some of these games come with restrictions that limit the game to only certain areas. We can use a location spy to bypass these restrictions and play from anywhere in the world. Get device software updates – For example, Apple rolls out new iOS updates to iPhone and iPad users in stages. This means that the update is first made available to users in certain countries before it is rolled out to the rest of the world. However, if we use a location spy to connect to a VPN server in one of these countries, we will be able to get the update as soon as it is released.

What options does it offer?

The first and foremost is that AnyGo allows us to change the location of our GPS to the one we have chosen. In this way, we can tell our mobile that we are anywhere in the world. This is done quite simply and we only have to connect the mobile to our PC using a USB cable. Carrying out the task is extremely simple and will not take more than a few seconds.

But this is not the only possibility that iToolab AnyGo offers us since it has more options. In addition to simulating our location, it can also simulate movement, allowing us to make routes from point A to point B without leaving home. If this is not enough, it also allows us to carry out more complex routes with several points and even use already predetermined GPS routeswhich we can find by Google (use a file in GPX format).

These movements allow us different options, from simulating walks at a relaxed speed, running, riding a bike, car… it all depends on the speed and the options we choose when doing the routes.

Here we leave you with a complete guide to all your options.

conclusions

iToolab AnyGo is an application that can make our lives easier. In conjunction with a VPN, privacy will be total and, in addition, it allows us to change our location in order to take advantage of better geolocation, something that is really interesting for Augmented Reality games like Pokemon Go. Note that this is not completely safe and we are going to have to do it very well so that the company does not notice, but if we follow all the tutorial steps that we can find on the net, it should not be very difficult to get the most out of it. .

Having said that, AnyGo gives exactly what it offers, and during our days of testing we have not had any problems. We have simulated some routes and even changed our location, working quite well. Once the system noticed and reset the GPS location, but it is not something to worry about if we are attentive.

What must be taken into account is its price, and that is that the cheapest is a monthly fee of 10 dollars, being able to choose the lifetime fee that amounts to 60 dollars. The truth is that it seems to us a system that works quite well and, for what it gives, it is not very expensive.