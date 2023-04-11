“It’s a joke”: Although his biggest dream is to work on Portal 3, one of the writers of the saga knows that Valve would have difficulties developing it – Portal

Erik Wolpaw comments that despite the image it conveys, the company behind Steam is smaller than it appears.

Valve has several licenses that, for whatever reason, they resist showing the number 3. Portal is one of them, since there are not a few players who have been delighted with the first two adventures of the franchise and, consequently, want the developers to launch a third part. However, the desire is not unique to users, as one of the co-writers of the saga, Erik Wolpaw, has expressed on multiple occasions his interest in returning to the franchise . Unfortunately, the professional is aware that this is a difficult dream to fulfill.

This is what he says in the podcast My Perfect Console (via VGC ), where he is asked if he is joking every time he talks about his desire to develop Portal 3. Because, despite the fact that the co-writer wants to get going with this installment, a project of this caliber is not easy to implement among Valve’s plans.

“It’s a jokeWolpaw begins. “But the real reason is that in a flat structure like Valve, there’s an opportunity cost to doing anything. And whatever happens right now at Valve requires the dedication and participation of the people who are in it, and it’s voluntary.

So, to some degree, I would like to do a Portal 3, but I understand that – beyond the fact that I’m kidding when I say it, just to give Valve and the people I work with some crap – to go out there and advocate for something like that, could it be destructive, just in the sense that you don’t want to cause internal conflicts? I guess that’s what I’m doing, but I think people who might be upset by it internally understand that i’m just kidding“.

Leaving his jokes on the net aside, the co-writer also takes advantage of the interview to recall some of Valve’s particularities that are unknown to us users. Because despite the overall picture he conveys, it turns out that the team behind Steam is smaller than it first appears.

“The thing is, Valve is not a giant company“Wolpaw continues on the show. “I think people think it’s because of the influence of Steam, but it’s really not that many people.

It takes manpower to maintain Dota, it takes manpower to maintain CS:GO, and the free nature of Valve means there are plenty of experiments that just fail. So things happen. If you’re inside Valve, you’d think there’s always stuff going on, because it really does.”

Counter-Strike 2 prepares its final release

Of course, Valve’s attention is now on counter strike 2 . After all, there are not a few fans of shooter experiences who expect big changes in the dynamics of the games thanks to the news presented last March and, despite the fact that currently there is a closed beta going on many users will have to wait until the launch in summer to test the latest ideas from the development team.





