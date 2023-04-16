“It’s a relief” – CinePOP Cinema

dave bautistaone of the biggest stars of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3‘, returned to say that the next film James Gunn will mark your farewell Marvel. Yeah, even if he loves the character, the actor wants to dedicate his career to roles a little more seriously.

“I am very grateful for Drax. I love him. But it’s a relief to wrap up the paper. Not everything was pleasant. The make-up process finished me off. I don’t know if I want Drax to be my legacy. It’s silly acting, I want to do more dramatic roles.”he said Bautista in an interview with GQ.

Remembering that the star has been busy with projects like ‘Blade Runner 2049‘ (2017) and ‘army of the dead‘ (2021), by Zack Snyder.

Recently, he was also part of the cast of ‘Glass Onion‘, sequence of ‘Between Knives and Secrets released‘ for the Netflix in December last year.

So, are you excited for the ending of the trilogy?





The new film will feature Chris Pratt, Zoë Saldaña, Vin Diesel, dave bautista, Bradley Cooper, Sylvester Stallone, Karen Gillan, Elizabeth Debicki, Daniela Melchior It is Will Poulter.

In ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3‘ from Marvel Studios, our beloved group of misfits is looking a little different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe, along with protecting one of his own. A mission that, if not successfully completed, could very possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.