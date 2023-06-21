It’s all possible in Pinkpop: worship a movie star, honor the dead and walk the polonaise

Madness around a movie star, a polonaise with a rapper, a lifeless superstar and the dignified dead. The 52nd edition of Pinkpop gave it all. Our music reporter Alexander van Eenenheim picks his moments of the weekend.

Johnny Depp

You’ll have to do your best on a Saturday afternoon to see what happens in front of the main stage. The Hollywood Vampires perform and at least the people don’t play in it. Nevertheless, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry (72) and frontman Alice Cooper (75) would have to settle for supporting roles. Johnny Depp’s fever is capped in Landgraf. When he takes off his sunglasses halfway through, screams are heard everywhere.

The 60-year-old actor, who co-founded the hard rock band in 2015, appears to be hugely popular in southern Limburg. Just in front of the fence, a young woman walks fancifully with a pirate’s hat on her head, as worn by Captain Jack Sparrow (Depp). Pirates of the CaribbeanMovies. Many fans who came specially for him are carrying placards in their hands. One wants to marry Depp and apparently has no problem pulling off a divorce with Amber Heard, the other asks if Depp wants to get his next tattoo.

Although Alice Cooper sings most of the songs, Depp also sings himself, people who died And heroes from David Bowie. The fact that the actor attracts a lot of attention almost hides the fact that the aging company, supplemented with guitarists Tommy Henriksen and more members of the Aerosmith, Cult and Alice Cooper bands, gives an amazing rock show.

Strike

There are many goosebumps moments on Pinkpop, which you probably can’t get all in person. For example, there is emotion in the song Prins s nd d, where guitarist Marne Miessen (45) plays in a chair again after a severe brain haemorrhage. It is a moment when the entire square in front of the smallest stage hits deep. And on Sunday afternoon, Nielsen and his special guest follow up with a tight performance of Jaap Riesema. greywho really only got to know through a resume on a TV show dear singers,

What is particularly striking in Landgraf, however, is that the sentiments are primarily related to deceased loved ones. The Dead are a theme on Pinkpop, which headliners P! NK already demonstrated during his dazzling show on Friday. She sings when I get there For a recently deceased crew member. A day later, Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme also remembered a deceased loved one, singer Mark Lanegan, who died last year and had also toured with Queens of the Stone Age in the past. Song god is in the radio dedicated to him.

Also on Saturday: rock legends Hollywood Vampires who pay tribute to dead rock heroes throughout the show and The Script, who gives a flawless performance, not particularly vocal, but most moving. Singer/keyboardist Danny O’Donoghue, like many fans, couldn’t hold back tears when talking about guitarist Mark Sheehan, who died in April at the age of 46. Along with drummer Glenn Power, that other band member from the beginning, O’Donoghue carries out the acoustic If You Could See Me Now up to him. Goosebumps.

Singer Danny O’Donoghue of The Script during a euphoric moment. The band were moved to tears as they performed a tribute to late guitarist Mark Sheehan. © ANP



guitar

It could be simply: you’re 13, have been practicing guitar for six months, go to Pinkpop for the first time and you immediately get an electric guitar from DeWolf’s Pablo van de Poel. Lily Wetzel might actually take her home. ‘I see you looking at this guitar all the time’, says van de Poel at the end of the concert to Lily, who stands prominently in front. “Do you want them?”

From now on, Lilly only practices on this guitar, she says half an hour later on Saturday afternoons, still dazed. Simply: How do you take a guitar with you to a festival for the rest of the day? “He’ll be fine,” says Remko’s father. “We live in Amsterdam, but I grew up here and Grandma lives a fifteen-minute walk. I just go back and forth.

13 year old Lily Wetzels with her new guitar. He was allowed backstage, where the band members signed guitars. Left singer Pablo van de Poel, who lent his guitar. © Photo: Marcel van Hoorn



Robbie Williams

Weekend disappointment if you can expect anything extra from a world star. Robbie Williams will be propping up his knees with both hands on Saturday night after just three songs. The band has just started the fourth song, but the Boss tells his bandmates to stop. ,,I’m messed up”, he says with bated breath. Viewers with childish eyes: ,, Long Kovid hai. I’m not old, you bastards!”

In Limburg, Williams brings largely the same show that was at the Ziggo Dome earlier this year. What’s striking: He can’t sing two songs in a row and in fact he never sings the same song perfectly. Williams mainly leaves the choruses to his backing vocalists or the audience, and he also avoids singing the verses entirely as much as possible.

Robbie Williams disappointed as Saturday’s headliner © ANP



Whether it’s really lung Covid or not: Williams comes across as old and lifeless. What Pinkpop gets on Saturday is a middle ground. Williams, an entertainer through and through, who skillfully maneuvers through his shows of less than two hours. Intermezzos of all kinds, especially long dialogue, make for him much-needed breaks between songs.

Is it a wasted evening? No, he doesn’t. Williams has a lot of charisma, routine, and craftsmanship going for it, because she really knows how to play an audience. She appeared on Saturday 24’s Koen (,,Who told you about me, your grandmother?”) and Eve (,,You have such beautiful teeth, did you do that in Turkey?”), for whom she That is one sings. When it comes to jokes and small talk with her fans, Williams is almost peerless.

The show must go on – and it does go on – but if you look closely, you’ll see Williams suffering. sit, lie down, walk instead of running, dance as little as possible; Those are all ways of self-forgiving. And it’s not really possible if you’re the headliner at Pinkpop and a full meadow has come for you.

minuet

“Dear People”, Donnie (28) begins in his characteristic style on the north stage at the Landgraf shortly after midnight on Sunday. ,, It is my dream to create polonaise on Pinkpop. Shall I participate myself?” Half a minute later, the rapper climbs over the fence. “Are you all following me? I’ve got a special guest, René Frouger!”

While Frogger sings and Donnie raps on his carnival hit you can’t buy it, the latter with a long ribbon of Pinkpop visitors walking straight through the front. One little boy is lucky to be walking right behind Donnie, even if he has to stretch out his arm to hold onto his shoulder. It’s one of those irresistible moments that together make a celebration so much fun.

