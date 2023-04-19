“It’s better than the first one”, says Rebecca Ferguson of “Dune 2”

“Dune: Part 2” only arrives in November in theaters – but the team is already working on creating hype for the production. Lady Jessica’s interpreter in Frank Herbert’s adaptations, Rebecca Ferguson, said she still did not watch the final result of the feature, but did not spare praise based on what he read, saw and filmed.

“I will say that Part 2 is better than the first. I haven’t even seen it (Part 2), I’m basing it on what I’ve read, what I’ve seen (on set) and what I’ve filmed,” continued the actress, before reflecting on filming in Abu Dhabi. “Running in the sand dunes… feeling so small in these amazing hills. How small are we compared to Mother Nature? I love it,” she recalled. ferguson (via GamesRadar+).

Remember that Rebecca is not the first actress in the franchise to say that fans can expect incredible things from the sequel. In an interview with collider in February, Dave Bautista, who plays Glossu Rabban in the franchise, stated that the second film will be more “merciless, political and intense” than the first. Bautista also said that the predecessor feature film is “just an introduction of what this film is”.

What is the plot of “Dune”?

Written by Frank Herbert, considered a classic of science fiction literature, “Dune” tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and talented young man born with a great destiny beyond his understanding. However, he discovers that he has to travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to guarantee the future of his life, family and people.

Now, “Dune: Part 2” picks up the story of the first film where it left off, with Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) forced to venture into the Arrakis desert in search of Fremen help after being his family exterminated.

The Legendary-produced film is currently in production and features a returning cast, headed by Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides. The Oscar nominee will once again be joined by Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling and Stephen McKinley Henderson.

The first part of “Dune” opened last October in theaters, and on HBO Max the following month, to critical acclaim. The film grossed $108 million at the US box office and $401 million worldwide. “Dune” had ten Oscar nominations, including best picture, and took the figurines best score, sound, editing, cinematography, production design and visual effects.

“Dune: Part 2” is scheduled to debut in movie theaters across the country on November 2 of this year.