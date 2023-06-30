‘It’s hard to explain of course. This makes it difficult to win new markets’

With the Grand Départ in Bilbao, the Tour will start on Saturday in the region which, together with Flanders, is known as one of the biggest cycling strongholds. Yet cycling is in search of the holy grail of contemporary sport: global inclusion.

‘It was already quick-step in the first episode that affected the clock. About manager Patrick Lefevre The resonance of the ‘Godfather’ series on VRT is not as good, but there is still buzz among our customers in countries where cycling is less important.’ Ruben Desmet, CEO of textile company Unilin Flooring and main sponsor of the Soudal Quick-Step cycling team, talks with a smile about the Netflix docusoap ‘Tour de France: Unchained. The 2022 Tour Series was released on streamers in early June in preparation for this year’s Tour.

Netflix series ‘Tour de France: Unchained’

Netflix has started recording the second season. The teams do not earn much from the series. But it looks like his real goal has been achieved: reaching a younger and more female audience in countries with less racing tradition. This should allow cycling to increase in reach and commercial importance. New fans are also needed in classic cycling countries, where the racing public is ageing.

‘I have been contacted by many Americans’You must be Patrick, the star of a Netflix cycling show. you are a real manLefebvre says on the phone from Spain.

acceleration of globalization

Behind the Netflix soap lies an unseen story about international sport. It is engaged in a new pace of commercialization and globalization. One important consequence is that the battle between fans, the media and sponsors in sport is intensifying.

The battles are translated through streaming platforms that increasingly release documentary series about football, golf, tennis, rugby and cycling. This trend has been going on for some time now. But a hit show about Formula 1 – ‘Drive to Survive’ – has other sports wanting its own series in the hope of replicating F1’s success.



Cycling is a small world sport that has developed in recent decades beyond its historical Western European heartlands to the rest of Europe, the Anglo-Saxon world, South America and to a lesser extent Africa. But cycling in those new territories is mainly niche.



The soapy approach turned F1 into a rivetingly engaging drama that enthralled entertainment fans beyond petrolheads. Due to the success of Netflix, owner Liberty has seen the value of F1 skyrocket, especially because it has succeeded in something it had never achieved before: achieving success in America.

Lilliputian Games

Cycling is a dwarf sport commercially compared to F1. Sponsorship in F1 costs a few hundred million immediately. In cycling, the elite class of 10 million, 18 teams, provides a leading role for a top team in the World Tour.



Cycling, like F1, is moving to America for growth. For a brief moment, in the 2000s, racing seemed to be heading towards the mainstream thanks to Lance Armstrong. He was a star in his country who went above and beyond his game. But cycling in America also crashed due to his doping trap.

Column about Van Aert

A decade after his doping confession to TV star Oprah Winfrey, America no longer sees anything wrong with cycling. There are two American World Tour teams, talented riders. Major US manufacturers Trek, Specialized and Swift, as well as Garmin and Oakley, are also firmly in the race.



Wout van Aert is the peloton’s most accomplished and engaging rider, whose celebrity status has been further boosted by his protagonist role in a recent Netflix series about the Tour. Her popularity in Belgium is equal to that of Taylor Swift here.

jason gay Wall Street Journal columnist

The American media also likes it again. The Wall Street Journal’s Jason Gay dedicated his widely read column to Wout van Aert, “the peloton’s most complete and engaging rider, whose celebrity status has been boosted by his recent heroic role in the Netflix series about the Tour”. ”

The New York Times unsurprisingly came up with a preview. Like the Netflix series, this is a guide for beginners aimed at the general public. It is noteworthy that Armstrong and his former lieutenant George Hincapie helped keep the sport on the map in America with a popular podcast around which the two established a revenue model. Hincapie is also active in cycling tourism, among other things.

no big race in america

With all-American coverage comes the subtlety that it has more to do with the Tour than globalization of courses. The Tour outshines the rest of cycling in terms of global interest. Furthermore, since the closure of the Tour of California, the top class no longer has any major races in the US. ‘Here, cities pay to be the starting or ending point. In the US, organizers must pay city governments and police to start or finish a race. That makes it difficult’, says Lefevre.



But cycling has everything it takes to achieve success on the world stage. There is an economic focus on greening and digitization around the world. Furthermore, due to the growing middle class, there is an increasing focus on lifestyle and health.

‘Corona gave a huge boost to leisure cycling, which has also increased interest in professional cycling. ‘Socially, sustainability and ecology are becoming more important, which makes cycling more attractive to companies,’ says Dries Smits, agent for dozens of riders including Julian Alaphilippe. Smets’ office has recently been taken over by American sports marketing giant Wasserman. “This, like the Netflix documentary, indicates there is potential for cycling in America.”

more interactive experience

Cycling is primarily a sport that could benefit from digitization. Races can become boring during the hours of the live broadcast, a problem that can be mitigated by the use of a second screen with race data, listening in with team managers and riders, and making the race a more interactive experience.



Problem number one is that it is very difficult to explain the curriculum to interested outsiders.

Dries Smith bike broker

Cycling has lagged behind in media rights and its commercialization. It also has to do with its reputation as a Gallic village, with conflicting interests causing frequent clashes between teams, organizers and the international umbrella organization UCI.

A new agreement on a plan for greater security in the curriculum – described as historic – should be a precursor to better cooperation. Greater security is also a precondition for development. The steep decline remains an argument for many companies to stay away from the share price.

Almanac

Smets: ‘Problem number one is that it’s very difficult to explain the curriculum to interested lay people. As obvious as in F1 – always the same drivers do 20 laps and a world champion after 24 races – this is neither possible nor necessary, as there is also a difference between classic riders, sprinters and climbers.

“However, there is scope for improvement. The best riders race very little against each other and there’s a lot of overlap. Several races such as the Dauphiné and the Tour de Suisse are held at the same time. There are often three races shown at the same time on TV. People from countries without our cycling DNA don’t understand this. The international cycling calendar is set for the end of 2025. Behind the scenes, it appears a beginning is being made to cut the patchwork quilt of prices and spread better globally.

new superpower



The faith in development has never been greater in cycling. This is proven by Rwanda hosting the 2025 Road World Championships, the first on African soil.



The country is showing interest in the successful supermarket Jumbo as the main sponsor of Wout van Aert’s team. Smeets: ‘Prestige and polishing one’s reputation plays a role, but so does the struggle of Middle East countries against obesity among their populations. They see cycling sponsorship as a tool to promote a healthy lifestyle.

upward pressure

Because Saudi state money is alien to any business logic, there could be increased pressure on budgets and salaries to stay on top. Additional funding can promote commercialization.

This image is of a sport that is at a turning point. Cycling is becoming too big for companies that want to make headlines locally, but too small for multinationals that want to attract the attention of billions of viewers.