“It’s Not About Saving The Universe, It’s About Saving Themselves”: The Heroes’ Nefarious Fate in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – Movie news

Directed by James Gunn, the second film in Phase 5 of the MCU hits theaters in May.

All good things come to an end (or change at some point). After delighting the public in the face of numerous negative predictions, the Guardians of the Galaxy team as we know it will have its last adventure in theaters starting in the coming weeks. The closing of the trilogy, as James Gunn had already anticipated, will be full of emotional moments and an atmosphere a little denser than usual.

In an interview with empire, the filmmaker made it very clear that the plot “isn’t about saving the universe, it’s about the Guardians saving themselves”. The previews released so far set the tone: in some of them, it is possible to see that Rocket Raccoon will have its past revealed and an important role within the story. Would it be the moment of his final farewell?

The story of the little talking raccoon is intertwined with the High Evolutionary, played by Chukwudi Iwuji, a classic comic book villain who specializes in creating hybrid creatures. “The High Evolutionary is one of my favorite Marvel villains,” explains Gunn. “I have always been a big fan of (1932 film) The Island of Dr. Moreau. He’s like a Doctor Moreau from outer space. He’s an obnoxious character, frankly.”

In addition to the plot about the beloved character, Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) will be going through a grieving process. According to the actor, he will be in a “state of depression” after losing Gamora (Zoë Saldaña) in Avengers: Infinity War and finding a variant of the heroine in Avengers: Ultimatum.

“He’s living in a world where Gamora has no idea who he is. The love of his life is gone, ”said the Star-Lord interpreter. “It made him drink a lot. He is not the best leader.”

James Gunn concludes and anticipates a bit of superhero self-analysis in this new adventure: “It’s a trilogy,” said the director. “The first film is about the mother, the second film is about the father and the third film is about himself. That’s the general story.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives in Brazilian theaters on May 4.