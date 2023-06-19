It’s not always glitz and glamour.

,Hollywood is where dreams come to die‘, is sometimes mocked sarcastically in LA. However, these Belgians prove the opposite. Jordi Tuleners was born in Masek, but has been living in Los Angeles for over a decade with his friend Tanner and their three-legged dog, Meeko. He works both behind the scenes and behind the scenes in Hollywood.

One day he’s working behind the scenes of reality shows like ‘Love Island’, the next he’s starring in front of the camera alongside A-listers like Katy Perry. Jordy Tulleners didn’t always dream of a career in Hollywood, but he knew from an early age that he wanted to be an actor. When he was eighteen, Belgium turned out to be too small for his big dreams, so he enrolled in an acting school in Los Angeles. Twelve years later, he has made the city his home.

Personally selected by Katy Perry

“I almost lost my role in a Katy Perry music video because I didn’t want to dye my hair,” Jordan laughs. “I dyed it blonde for the second part and had no idea what secret A-lister I was auditioning for. I ended up buying brown hair dye, only to find out the next morning that I had” Starred in Katy’s music video for “Chained to the Rhythm”. That’s when I saw for the first time how big these kinds of productions could be. When Katy told me later that she had personally chosen me, of course I tried to remain as professional as possible, but inside I just exploded with joy.’

Selfie or not?

‘Meanwhile I meet celebrities more often and I am less easily influenced. Still, it’s still nice to see my big idols at award shows a few meters away, although I never ask for pictures. After all, just like them, I am here to do my job.’

It’s still nice to see my big idols at award shows from a few feet away, although I never ask for pictures.

‘Working behind the scenes is very instructive: communication via walkie-talkie is almost a kind of code language. The next time you act again as an actor, you are in tune with what is being communicated. I love knowing how all the different functions work together. Just like a baker who would like to know where the wheat in his bread comes from.’

Run, Jordan, Run!

,Still, life in Los Angeles isn’t all glitz and glamour. There are moments though, like when I accidentally bumped into Justin Bieber, but otherwise it’s a constant battle to be able to function. Last year, for example, four assignments were canceled at the last minute. You have to fight every day for a little security.’

‘But if those jobs do lead, they’re usually great. For example, I went to Cambodia for two months to film “Monsters of Man”. We filmed in temples where tourists are never allowed, unforgettable! I was also an extra on the sets of “Don’t Worry Darling” last year. At one point, a makeup artist wanted to start making me up for the next scene, until she realized I wasn’t Harry Styles, the lead actor. Of course it is a good compliment.

“What I learned in LA is that you should never give up. Even if you don’t see results right away, you must keep trying. Sometimes you’re first and sometimes you’re last, but in the end you’re only Run marathon against yourself.

Production: Anne Vanopen

Read also: