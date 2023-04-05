It’s Not Even Released, But Valve Is Already Making Millions With Counter-Strike 2: Gamers Spend More Money Than Ever – Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

The revenue raised by Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has multiplied over the past month.

A few weeks feeding the hype of the players that ended with the final announcement of counter strike 2 have been enough for Valve to enter millions of euros. It didn’t even take the successor game to Global Offensive to go beyond a fairly limited beta in scope for players to rediscover their love for the original tactical shooter. In the world of video games as a service, keeping players happy means more money and when it comes to the Valve title, euphoria is the natural state of things over the past few weeks.

Valve Enters More With Global Offensive Since Counter-Strike 2 Announcement

There is a page ( CSGO Case Tracker ) that, based on the availability of certain articles in the market of the community of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive , calculates how many crates players have opened in the last month. It is a relatively simple mathematical formula and designed to offer the most pessimistic estimates. In addition, the calculations are always carried out with the same rules, which is perfect for establishing comparisons. Well, according to this page, During the month of March, a total of 39.5 million boxes were opened. An increase of 42% compared to the month of February (let us take into account that it has fewer days) and of the 82% if we compare it with January 2023 (the previous month with 31 days).

The 39.5 million boxes opened in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive maracan the highest figure since this web page accumulates records (January 2020). Everything indicates, too, that it may be one of the highest in history. Although there was a point during the early years of the game where the demand for skins was skyrocketing due to the appearance of external cosmetic trading websites or virtual casinos that accepted weapon skins as a form of payment, the game has never had so many users. During the past month, the player record was broken on multiple occasions exceeding 1.5 million simultaneous users.

With a cross, marked March 22 (CS2 announcement day)

Box opening offers Valve a lot of income, but there is an extra element that is rarely taken into account. Global Offensive skins can be traded in the community market, so that a player sells it directly to another user. When this transaction is carried out through Steam which is the most common except in very high value products, the developers enter 30% of the total value of the sale as if it were a kind of tax. In this sense, the increase in the general valuation of the skins of the video game directly implies an increase in the ‘bite’ of Valve.





Knowing this, it will not surprise you to discover that since March 22, the day Counter-Strike 2 was announced, almost all skins have increased in value. In the image charts simply select five random items from my own inventory to see the trend. In addition to being clearly displayed in this case, we can go to the store to continue increasing the sample. Except for some extremely common cosmetics or of negligible value, we will see that the price increase affects almost all skins.

A smart move by Valve with Counter-Strike 2

All this is only possible thanks to Valve’s decision to make all Global Offensive skins valid in Counter-Strike 2. Although many outside the community interpreted this as an act of good faith by the company, It’s more of a symbiotic relationship.. If this measure were not taken, boxes would hardly have been opened and the Global Offensive market would have gone into a state of deflation in which prices would reach their all-time lows given the prospect that they would cease to be useful in just a few months.

With this movement for Counter-Strike 2 almost everyone comes out well. The only ones affected are the new players. that now they want to get cosmetics, because things are getting more expensive than ever.

