It’s not just ‘Barbie’: Polly Pocket doll will have live-action with Lily Collins in the lead role – Rádio Itatiaia

“Barbie”, which is directed by Greta Gerwig, is one of the most anticipated live-action films in 2023. The film opens on July 21 and will feature Margot Robbie (Barbie) and Ryan Gosling (Ken). However, it is not just this “doll” movie that will hit the cinema screens. Still without a date, Polly Pocket will also win a live-action that will be directed by Lena Dunham of “Catarina, the Girl Called Bird” (Prime Video). And for the lead role, Lily Collins (Netflix’s Emily in Paris) was chosen.

There aren’t many details about the script, but Dunham explained that the film will feature scenes of “small people versus big items”. “Every time I discuss it with a woman my age, the incredible stories I get of them stepping on or swallowing ‘Polly Pockets’ never end,” she said.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter (THR) in October last year, she revealed that she is finalizing her second draft of the script and joked: “we had a lot of fun with the idea of ​​what happens when a small person meets a big world”.







She describes Polly as “lovely and charming”. Dunham reveals that she is anxious to see “Barbie” and guarantees that there is no rivalry between the films. “I just want this movie in the world and I want to watch it now. I wish we were at a Barbie exhibit right now.”

After the interview, she did not give more details about the film. Polly Pocket is being directed by Lena Dunham and has, among its partners, MGM and Mattel Films.

