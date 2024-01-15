It’s not your “love language” but these five traits that determine well-being as a couple

The latest research has demolished Chapman’s famous theory and it seems that what really brings happiness in relationships has nothing to do with it, but our personality.

In 1992, Gary Chapman wrote “ 5 love languages ”, a book that has become fashionable again thanks to social networks. Chapman uses the metaphor of language to illustrate how people prefer to give and receive love on three grounds: Every person has a primary love language, there are five love languages ​​(physical contact, words of affirmation, quality time, gifts, and acts of service), and when couples “speak” the same love language the quality of their relationships improves. This is more, Chapman confirms that the different expectations and appreciation we have as a couple is due to the fact that we don’t all have the same ‘love language’.,





However, in the last few years the fidelity of this theory has come into question. According to MedicalXpress magazine, love languages ​​fall short for this time.

The Traits That Really Determine Happiness as a Couple

That our “love languages” match our partner’s language is not synonymous with complete happiness. According to Virginia Tech psychologist Louis Hickman , Simply thinking of love languages ​​as a miracle that came to save our relationship is looking for the simplest solution or a far more complex problem. “It may take some use in helping people understand it’s part of the problem, but it’s not a big deal,” says Hickman.







Hickman discovered this during his research Love language agreement does not predict relationship satisfaction In any meaningful sense. On the other hand, and as psychologists say, Theory of Big Five Personality Traits Yes, it is a better predictor.

This theory states that the way people think, feel, and behave can be classified five basic symptoms What are theyOpenness to experience, conscientiousness, extroversion, agreeableness and neuroticism (Also called emotional stability). According to research by Louis Hickman, whether or not couple members agreed on these traits was a better predictor of satisfaction as a couple, which is consistent with the idea that “ we fall in love with ourselves ,

Love is more complicated than love languages

Researcher Emily Impett conducted an empirical review of love languages. collected in this recent study And the truth is that none of Chapman’s three premises, which we told you about at the beginning, are scientifically supported. Furthermore, he is qualified in his article in which he analyzed various studies and published in the journal Current Directions in Psychological Science He There is a “public obsession with love languages” and no “solid empirical support” for the theory.

This does not mean that it is not good for us to have these “languages” with our partner to express affection, but it does mean that they are not touchstones nor can we base our response solely on them. No matter how fashionable they are. Hickman explains that “people experience greater relationship satisfaction when they and their partner are more emotionally stable.”

Love languages ​​can be helpful if your partner feels you’re not giving enough or you’re giving too much, but what Hickman suggests is Take a different approach to fostering and nurturing better quality relationships, starting with honest and open communicationSomething that is not reflected in Chapman’s love languages.

According to Hickman, the key to success as a couple is, cMake a connection with the efforts of both people, Couples must improve or maintain the quality of their relationship, know how to do it effectively, and convert that knowledge into behaviors that positively affect the couple.

