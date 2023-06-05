it’s official! Apple announces final launch date for Vision Pro

‘Apple Vision Pro’, a mixed reality glasses and headset set that provides users with virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) experiences. Apple said in a statement today that it will hit the US market on February 2.

The product will be sold in both the company’s physical stores and its online store, for now only in the United States. And it can be purchased in advance starting January 19 at a starting price of $3,499.

Hours after the announcement, Apple shares rose 1.20%, in contrast to the poor results achieved last week. When two financial institutions reduced the attractiveness of their securities due to weak sales of their new iPhone.

The glasses and headphones will come amid a revenue crisis for the company, whose sales fell for the fourth consecutive time in the latest fiscal quarter following a decline in sales in China amid an economic slowdown and increasing business competition.

Apple Vision Pro will compete with other virtual reality offerings from rival companies like Meta. Which in the fall launched a mixed reality device called Meta Quest, which the company with the bitten apple will sell.

Apple Vision Pro technology lets you access apps by looking, touching them with your fingers, shaking your wrist, or using a virtual keyboard to type, and It also offers an immersive experience in which the user can place themselves in scenarios, video games or movies.

According to the company, users can also view photos and videos previously taken with their iPhone in full scale. On the other hand, in video calls made through FaceTime and other applications such as Zoom or Microsoft TeamsThe participants will appear life-size and others on the call will be able to see their facial expressions and hand movements.

“Its revolutionary and magical user interface will redefine the way we connect, create and explore,” company CEO Tim Cook said in a statement.



