It’s official: Valve reveals Counter-Strike 2 and opens this 2023 | TECHNOLOGY

It’s official. After several weeks of rumors and possible leaks, counter strike 2 It is official and Valve, the company behind the series, indicated that it will be released in 2023. The new title will debut with the Source 2 engine graphics engine.

counter strike 2 It was announced through a series of videos on YouTube in which different news for the franchise were announced. In addition to the CS 2 premiere, there will be a new world, changes to smokes and grenades, as well as updated maps. This was confirmed by Valve itself through a tweet on Twitter, revealing that the video game is expected to launch in the summer of the northern hemisphere (between June and September).

“Today we are excited to announce Counter-Strike 2. Counter-Strike 2 is an overhaul of every system, every piece of content, and every part of the CS experience.”, Said the official account of the video game on Twitter. “The most important part of every game of Counter-Strike? The shots and the movement. We go beyond the tick rates in Counter-Strike 2″.

Here is the preview of the game:

It should be noted that Counter-Strike 2 arrives as a free update to CS:GO.

