It’s one of the least known Pokémon games and it’s been lost forever, but without it, one of the franchise’s greatest hits wouldn’t exist – Pokémon RAdar

Radar Pokémon is one of the long lost games in the franchise, and the precursor to one of its most successful games.

If I talk to you about a game of Pokemon that brings the creatures into the real world so that we can capture them via a camera device, you probably think of Pokémon GO . Niantic has stolen all the credit by becoming the great reference in the saga when we talk about augmented reality. However, long before an avalanche of people ran out shouting that there is a Vaporeon across the street, the franchise he had already flirted with the possibility of bringing the collectible monsters into reality. She did it by means of a strange video game forgotten years ago and disappeared for good a few weeks ago with the shutdown of the Nintendo 3DS eShop .

The Forgotten Precursor to ‘Pokémon GO’

He Pokémon’s first serious contact with augmented reality it came via Pokédex 3D, an application that delivered what it promised and appeared on the Nintendo 3DS. It was mainly an encyclopedia with the Fifth Generation creatures that allowed you to see their models in three dimensions and consult some data such as their descriptions or movements, but it also incorporated a very curious function. Each species had an associated AR Marker. A code similar to the QR but simplified that could be drawn or printed. By placing this mark on a surface and viewing it through the console camera, we could see the creature in the real world.

This first idea was vague, but it will sound familiar to us if we haven’t lived under a rock since the release of Pokémon GO. However, it was more of an application with some social touches (you had to exchange codes and something else) than a video game. What we have really come to talk about here is Pokémon RAdar. A difficult title to define, but in technical terms it was something like an augmented reality pokemon shooter. An idea that sounds weird, but it came true after the summer of 2012. It barely cost three euros and it wasn’t anything special in many ways, but the ‘futuristic’ (although Invizimals had been around for a long time) of its approach made those who played still remember her fondly.

On the left, the AR Markers. In the center of the image, a glimpse of the 3D form in the real world of the Pokémon.

Actually, pokemon radar it was a pretty simple game. We became helpers of the Professor Pimpernelthe same one who later married Kukui and appeared in Sun and moon . She is an investigator of the dream dimension, halfway between dreams and the real world while we, as players, are her helpers. When playing, a radar appeared on our screen (hence the name) that showed the appearance of clouds around us. By pressing a button, we can switch between the game screen and the camera screen for the augmented reality experience to begin.





Once we entered augmented reality, the clouds marked by the radar materialized in the environment that we saw through the screen and we had to shoot them with a laser beam. The truth is that it generated a funny loop and strikingly similar to aim training video games used on PC, only using the movement of the console and not that of a mouse. The goal was accumulate points to improve our team and, well, being able to get more points in the next games.

“You can get Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus Totem Forms,” ​​the message reads. We’ll see why this was a problem later…

so far the relationship with Pokémon GO is not evident beyond the use of augmented reality. However, from time to time there was a special reward. Most of the clouds were pink, but they could also appear a stormy gray color. When we shot one of these, an alternate minigame would start. In it, a circular figure moved across the screen. The goal was to keep it in our crosshairs for a certain amount of time to neutralize it. In doing so, we were given a prize. This could be a rare item (there were up to 23 options highlighting Evolutionary Ore, Focus Band and Life Orb) or a pokemon.

The perfect connection with Pokémon GO

Radar Pokémon was the first time that, although in a somewhat strange way, we could capture monsters through the real world. It is true that most of them looked like a simple luminous ball, but there were three exceptions. The Legendaries of the Genius Trio, which were a reward when we met certain objectives, were programmed so that their model would appear directly on the augmented reality screen. This is where the similarities with Pokémon GO stop being so symbolic and become evident, because this was the first time that we could see a creature from the franchise flit around our lounge.

Landorus, Thundurus and Tornadus did see each other “in the real world”

This does not take away an iota of merit from the game of Niantic , because it provides much more about this formula. However, we can see how the idea of ​​a video game that will go down in history as one of the most successful was born. As for Radar Pokémon, there are two very curious anecdotes. when it came out Arceus Legends players complained about the Genie Trio becoming a foursome. Enamorus joined Landorus, Tornadus and Thundurus. Many thought that Game Freak he had pulled it out of his sleeve and, although there were several proofs that this was not the case, one is in this title. There were balls of four colors: orange, blue, green and pink. Each one referred to one of the members of this group of legendaries.

It should also be remembered that Pokémon RAdar was a bit of a dirty move. Although there were no problems in itself, it was launched to complement Black and White 2 . these aftermath, originally released on the original Nintendo DS while the App was exclusive to 3DS, they introduced the totem shapes of the then trio of geniuses. However, it was not even possible to get Landorus, Thundurus or Tornadus in these editions of the game. They could only be obtained by transferring them from the original Black and White or through this application. In addition, to convert them to Totem form, the Truthful Mirror item is required, which was exclusive to RAdar at that time. It is not so serious if we only take into account the three euros, but For most gamers this meant the need for a new console..

