It’s Over Again Between Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Six weeks after they were first seen holding hands, Shawn Mendes (24) and Camila Cabello (25) have been out again.

A source told British newspaper The Sun, “It was just a short fling, with no intention of getting into a serious relationship again.” “They realize now that perhaps trying again was a mistake. It broke up between them at the time and there was a good reason for that, which clearly still is today.

The pair were together again since mid-April. They were then seen together and kissed at the Coachella festival. At a Taylor Swift concert in New Jersey in May, they were spotted together, constantly hugging each other.

Read this also. Shawn Mendes Gets Clear About Tough Period and Why He Shaved His Hair: “It’s Been a Difficult Process”

Mendes and Cabello broke up in late 2021. They did so with a joint post on Instagram, in which they said they had parted ways as friends. “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for each other as human beings is stronger than ever.”

There was no official announcement this time.