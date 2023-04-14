It’s still April and we already have the best ACE of the year in CS: GO that excites even Valve

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is once again at the center of the news both due to its good form if we talk about its number of players and due to the announcement of counter strike 2an update coming to CS:GO this summer to bring the Source 2 engine and rename it.

But before this arrives, the Valve shooter is leaving us with great moments like the incredible shot with the AWP that killed 5 players that we told you about in Vandal or this ACE that stars in this news and that can become the best play of the game. ao.

The ACE that has caught Valve’s attention

The protagonist is trucklover86a Counter-Strike streamer who was playing a live match on the Anubis map and who he was left alone in the round having to face the 5 enemies from the opposing team to those who were liquidating one by one.

Unlike the previously mentioned AWP move, here there is a greater difficulty, skill and knowledge of the game and we see how Trucklover86 Little by little, he clears the different areas, aiming at the most common places where the enemy can appear and even making a feint of defusing the bomb to deceive the last rival.

In fact, the quality of the play is such that Valve itself, through the official CS2 account on Twitter, has decided to share it with its followers.