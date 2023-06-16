It’s Stormy For ‘Night Of The Proms’: Additional Shows Added

It’s stormy for ‘the night of the proms’. Therefore there will be an additional concert on Sunday 26th November at 3pm.

This year’s ‘Night of the Proms’ line-up includes Toto, Clouseau, Anastasia and James Morrison, among others. The organization says, ‘There was a rush for tickets even before the announcement of these names.’ There are still enough places available for Friday 24 November, but only a few places are available for the show on Saturday 25 November. The organization therefore announces an additional show on Sunday, November 26 at 3 p.m.

As in previous editions, the artist will again this year be accompanied by the Antwerp Philharmonic Orchestra, NOTP Backbone Band and choir under the baton of Brazilian conductor Alexandra Eriché.

(Continue reading below video)

Presentation is once again in the hands of Bart Peters.

In addition to the classic ‘Night of the Proms’, there is also a ‘Night of the Proms Summer Edition’ on Friday 28 and Saturday 29 July 2023 on the church square in front of Onze-Liev-Vrouw ter Duinenkerk in Koksijde. , among others. Johnny Logan, Matteo Bocelli, Mark King (from level 42), Sandra Kim, Laura Tesoro and Mama K Jasje. The presenter on duty is Pieter Van de Veere.

Tickets are also available immediately through www.nightoftheproms.be, for additional shows on 26 November.