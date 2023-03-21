It’s that easy you can create your own Game Boy video game without being a programmer or computer expert – FayerWayer

March 21, 2023 at 1:46 p.m.

Create a videogame It seems like the task of an expert in programming, computer science and graphics. And certainly it is so. However, there are exceptions in this wonderful world of the Internet that allows you facilities so that you can do your own development very similar to the zenithal style that for many years offered us the nintendo gameboy.

It is an app that offers you the tools so that you can develop your own video game. Echoing the words of the site soft zone: “It’s as easy as putting together a Powerpoint slide.”

Thus, with this simplicity you will be able to build your own video game in an app called GB Studio. In the service you have the ability to choose, first of all, the objects that will be fixed and the ones you want to move.

Then you will be able to select how you want them to move, always respecting the unique and characteristic plan of the original Nintendo Game Boy. In the image that shares the same mentioned portal, the options of how you can edit your creation are shown.

In fact, they explain that you can create the background image in any other app, like Photoshop, for example, and then import it from GB Studio. The software is limited to the color palette offered by the Game Boy Color or you can choose the black and white of the first handheld console.

The app is open source and is available for 32-bit and 64-bit Windows computers, Linux, and mcOS. Through this PDF document has the tutorial to enter this fantasy world.