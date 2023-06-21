it’s the collection and the famous public





In February, news spread that Pharrell Williams had been appointed the new creative director of fashion house Louis Vuitton. And as always when stars are given a prominent place, opinions are divided. Last night was the moment the artist/designer proved herself for the first time. We take you through the collection and the evening.

Because Pharrell grew up with the menswear show in the heart of Paris. The Pont Neuf served as the catwalk and Jazz-Z came up with a surprise performance. Pharrell sure knows how to make a spectacle.

Pharrell’s first collection for Louis Vuitton

It’s always exciting when a new creative debuts with a collection. The Louis Vuitton Spring 2024 menswear collection was shown for the first time last night to a host of fashion critics and celebrities. Final verdict of the public? Success.

And we NSMBL editors are fans too. As far as we are concerned, this collection is a perfect mix between creativity and wearability. Pharrell comes with classic block prints, but also with more playful designs. The logos are present, but not in an intriguing way. A common thread through the collection is a pixelated print that adorns various items.

This is clearly a collection for all. Louis Vuitton sets the tone: There’s no design to it lucky few with old money. No, there is something for every man at Louis Vuitton. From edgy streetwear to sleek suits.

Who all were present?

Hollywood flew in to support partner Pharrell during this tense moment. Of course, it was expected that many celebs would be present there, but no one expected that there would be so many. , The following celebrities attended the show: Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky, Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, Lenny Kravitz, Naomi Campbell, Kelly Rowland, Jaden and Willow Smith, Savannah and LeBron James, and Mahmoud.

We also Omar C, Tyler the Creator, Takashi Murakami, Miranda Kerr, Megan Thee Stallion, Maluma, Lewis Hamilton, Jared Leto, Jonathan Cohen, Jackson Wang, Jims, Austin Lin, Koi LeRay, Gali, Dan Carter, Henry Taylor, lets see. JJ Lin, Pedro Winter, Song Jungqi, Zeta de Hauteville and many more.

And it lingered in Paris for a long time…