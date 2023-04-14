It’s the perfect summer cut and there are five ways to do it

O low fade it is a freeing and practical cut that puts long hair on the sidelines. Without resorting to explanations, just remember the look of the actress Audrey Hepburn in the 60s to understand the cut of the moment that we are going to talk about.

It consists of shaving the hair on the sides, from bottom to top in gradient, thus creating a movement effect. There are still those who associate this hairstyle with men, but it has been a long time since low fade is part of women’s preferences, including international celebrities such as Charithra Chandran, Emma Watson, Pink (for whom low fade it’s almost a brand image) and Charlize Theron, who adopted it in 2020.

For those who are used to long hair, it is true that the change is radical, but it is also highly liberating: it avoids the bad hair days, the extra work with hairstyles and the heat of long hair in the summer. Another advantage is that it is suitable for any type of hair – straight, curly or wavy – and no cut has to be the same.

Here are some of the variations of the cut low fade that you can try and assume with confidence:

With front or side bangs to create different hair proportions;

low fade on the sides and intact on the top;

With designs on the sides;

With scratches on the sides;

combination of pixie cut (short asymmetrical cut that leaves the neck exposed and the fringe longer) with low fade on the sides.