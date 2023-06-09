It’s The Season Of Love: This Is Why We’re Flirting, Dating And Having More Sex Now

To start with that last question: We are actually more sexually active in the summer. Volkrant The first cited several studies that show this. For example, a 2004 Swedish study showed that men ejaculate more often in the summer than in the winter, and a publication in American Journal of Human Biology Since 2010 it has become clear that exposure to (sun)light can stimulate feelings of lust in chimpanzees, baboons and humans.

more active sperm

The newspaper also cited an Australian study that showed STD reports were higher in the summer and more rapes occurred in the cities of Paris and Houston than the rest of the year. And then there’s a US study that reports that young people experience firsts more frequently in the summer months than the rest of the year. An Italian study suggests that men appear more fertile in July and August than the rest of the year. Sperm are then twice as active as in January.