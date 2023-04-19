It’s time for Our Party Game Changers

Women are the protagonists in a new edition of Our Party Game Changers. The women’s competition VALORANTwhich comes through Riot Games and the Storm Circuitwill give all the players the opportunity to put their skills to the test in front of the shooter in a more inclusive and safe environment, in this case, by the hand of VCT Game Changers EMEA.

With the aim of promoting the female presence in the gamer world, Our Party Game Changers It is a tournament designed to demonstrate the great talent of the girls of the national scope and reach the top of the competitive structure in EMEA. In its latest edition, which held its face-to-face Grand Final on Amazon GAMERGY last December, League of Legends and a new exclusively female VALORANT tournament were added.

Our Party Game Changers It is a competition that has the support of Riot Games and important brands in the sector such as Red Bull, Intel, Omen, PcComponentes, Samsung SSD and Chocomel.

Phases and dates

The new edition of Our Party Game Changers will be held in online format between April 29 and May 14 and will begin with two Qualifiers that will give way to a Group stage and one Final phasein which it will be decided which team accesses VALORANT Game Changers EMEA Contenders.

Qualifiers, Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 April . The registered teams will face BO1 in a bracket format in each of the qualifiers until the eight teams qualified for the Group Phase are achieved (four per qualifier).

. The registered teams will face BO1 in a bracket format in each of the qualifiers until the eight teams qualified for the Group Phase are achieved (four per qualifier). Group Phase, Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 May . Eight teams will face BO1 until they get the two best teams in each group. They will advance to the next phase.

. Eight teams will face BO1 until they get the two best teams in each group. They will advance to the next phase. Final Phase, Thursday 11 and Sunday 14 May. The four qualified teams will face each other in a BO3 bracket format, until the team that will obtain that place in VALORANT Game Changers Contenders is determined.

registrations

All teams that are interested in participating in Our Party Game Changers they will have to fill out a form to register for the Qualifiers, which they can access through this link.

fancast

On the other hand, the Qualifying Phases and the Group Phase of this competition will be broadcast by fancast. People who want to contribute their voice and cast the games will have to request their participation through this form.