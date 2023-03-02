It’s time for the VCT Champions Tour playoffs: LOCK//IN

The first phase of Champions Tour 2023: LOCK//IN has come to an end after half a month of intense and even competition of VALORANT. In its first moment we saw how LOUD and DRX they led the Alpha brace while NAVI and fnatic they have done the same in Omega. These four teams will be in the playoffs that will start this Thursday, March 2 and that will end on Saturday with the Grand Final. Who will be the champion of the first big event of the year of the shooter? The Brazilian public will witness it in what promises to be an exciting final phase.

LOUD and DRX demonstrated the level that the Americas and the Pacific region has in the shooter of Riot Games. The EMEA region was seriously affected, but has been put back together thanks to the second group of the event and their absolute dominance. NAVI has had a perfect run in this omega brace after not conceding any maps in their victories against KRÜ Esports, Team Secret and Leviatán. The European team has been the executioner of the two Latin American organizations and breaks the dream of the Spanish-speaking community of VALORANT. On the other side, fnatic has done the same, beating Sentinels, FURIA and 100Thieves also without giving up a map.

It is the turn of the playoffs of the VCT LOCK//IN

Due to the absence of a lower bracket The tension has been maximum, but that will increase even more in the next final phase due to everything that is at stake. The remaining four teams will face each other. Starting this Thursday, February 2 in semifinals that promise ‘VALORANT champagne’. It should be noted that there will be no crossing of groups and this penultimate game is the group finalso a team from the European region will be yes or yes in the Grand Final of the first major event of the year.

LOUD VS DRX | March 3 at 6:00 p.m.

NAVI VS fnatic | March 3 at 6:00 p.m.

Grand Finale | March 3 at 6:00 p.m.

