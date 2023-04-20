It’s worth almost a thousand euros and it’s really worthless: A decision by Valve five years ago made players go crazy for a simple loot box – Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Cobblestone disappeared from the competitive Counter-Strike rotation and started speculation that will never stop.

The unanimous opinion of the players of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive it was a necessary change. Valve made the decision exactly five years ago to remove cobblestone of competitive rotation. A historical map for the video game that had been used since the beta version and was a key stage in decisive matches on the professional scene. However, also it was infamous for its monotony and obvious need for change. Circumstances that did not prevent fans from uncorking the champagne every time he appeared in an important game.

The most hated and loved map of Counter-Strike

Valve was one of the first companies to introduce the viewing rewards at your big esports events. Any player who enjoyed the Major games through streaming platforms had options to take an item for their inventory in the game. These ‘drops’ were special lootboxes that could be opened for cosmetics or sold directly in the community market. They also offered some exclusive versions called ‘Souvenir’ that included four golden stickers: one with the tournament logo, two with that of the participating teams and the last one with the signature of the player who had won the MVP of the round in which we had box.

Nobody was averse to getting a box because it was a few extra dollars when sold in the market, but Cobblestone was the most special map. Although I did not want to see it if we refer only to competitive games due to its monotony -the teams only attacked in the B zone- his container was the most expensive of all. This includes among its possible rewards when opening it the acquaintance AWP Dragon Lorewhich for years was the most desired skin and one of the most difficult to obtain in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

The offers of the players reach 952 euros

The Cobblestone Crate, which could only be obtained when the map was played in a major tournament, could be sold at 15 or 30 euros in the market of Steam . It all depended on how many times that scenario had been played in the tournament. It is something that many remember fondly. For me, it was one of these boxes that allowed me to buy PUBG when it was still starting its early access and my bank account wasn’t even racking up double digits. The problem comes when the map disappears, giving rise to a lot of speculation.





When the competitive rotation scenario disappears, the offer is very limited and the number of existing boxes decreases constantly. Following a basic principle of supply and demand, the few units available were becoming more expensive every day. We’ve gone over the Counter-Strike economy several times and documented sales close to a million dollars . However, nothing seems as impressive to us as this. There is thousands of purchase orders on steam for Cobblestone boxes despite their price.

It is difficult to determine the reason for the purchase. When opening the box there is only one chance in four thousand (according to community estimates) to get the coveted AWP Dragon Lore. In this sense, it is possible that it is pure collecting or more speculation. It’s still unclear what will happen to Cobblestone when he finally launches. counter strike 2 . However, its presence does not seem likely among the available exit and exit scenarios. would need big changes to fix playable issues and be able to return to the competitive rotation.

