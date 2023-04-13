I’ve been playing League of Legends for ten years, and this is the first time I’ve been disappointed: I played more than 30 rankeds in a week and ‘broke’ Riot Games’ systems – League of Legends

Do League of Legends ranked matches have a system to protect players? and it doesn’t work very well.

April 13, 2023, 22:31 – Updated April 14, 2023, 01:18

There is a whole history of risky bets that consolidated the triumph of League of Legends , but the qualifying games are one of the most important components in terms of its permanence over time. With the creation of your ranking system, Riot Games it gave players the illusion that games matter. It was no longer just about playing to have a good time, it was also about completing certain objectives that each one imposed on himself. The feeling of triumph when meeting a self-imposed goal or the frustration when we lose three games in a row are elements that they only make sense because there is a system that supports you in the long run.

The “brutal honesty” promised by League of Legends

It is the definitive narrative arc of an RPG in which we are the protagonists and, also, one of the elements that the developers are most proud of. From the company they define their qualifying system as “brutally honest”. Riot Games has no problem telling us that we are not as good players as we thought. 31% of the community is grouped in between Iron and Bronze, the two lowest ranks. Although the most serious may be in the highest area of ​​the classification. The highest league in the game is called Challenger.. A kind of “very good, kid, but you haven’t achieved anything yet” that invites players to make the leap to competitive.

That supposed honesty, however, has made me have one of my biggest disagreements with League of Legends. I wanted to get serious about ranked again and went back to playing my main position to see how far I could go. Things were going great and I kept winning games by playing better than I ever had before. There was a bump in the road, but I got a run of 21 wins and 7 losses. It was at this point that what should be the logic of any video game broke down.

Something doesn’t seem right with this distribution of points…

As I was riding this hot streak, I realized something. The more games I won in a row, the less the game rewarded me.. To climb the ranks in League of Legends you have to accumulate league points that are obtained with each victory. The Riot Games system was not only not rewarding me for climbing, it was holding me back. Each triumph kept bringing me closer to the goal, but the steps were smaller and smaller. Besides, the penalty for losing was increasing. It felt like the game was designed to satisfy me to a certain degree, but that had little to do with the brutal honesty I was expecting.





The gravitational force of Riot Games

I’m not very into conspiracy theories and I knew there had to be a reasonable explanation for everything. this issue. It wasn’t hard to find because the developers have always been pretty honest about how ranked matches work to avoid misinformation. From Riot Games they explain that “the mmr it moves slower than your visible range” and they also state that “when you lose a lot, your MMR doesn’t drop as fast as your range, so you get a little boost to recover.” Based on these statements, the truth is that it is not difficult to connect the dots.

To find out what happens when you win a lot of games, you just have to turn the Riot Games phrase around. When you get a lot of wins, your MMR doesn’t go up as fast as your rank. This makes you earn fewer points. This is where what I thought was right to call a gravitational system. The game determines your skill level and doesn’t let one bad week or a very good week have too much of an effect on it. To leave this orbit, an escape velocity must be reached. That is, win (or lose) games consistently in a game period until the League of Legends system understands that our central point is no longer where it thought.

The victorious skins are a good example that Riot Games doesn’t mess around with its ranking system.

I don’t think it’s a terrible idea. It makes sense on paper to make it easier to deal with negative moments. However, I can’t stop thinking that it’s a protectionist decision that does not fit with League of Legends. When I started playing ten years ago, they told me to my face that I was among the 10% of the worst players in the world and it is partly seeing my progression that makes me continue a decade later. It is no surprise, and less after the rise of difficult video games personified in the figure of miyazaki that many players want that “brutally honest” challenge instead of having a kit consisting of a parachute and an invisible roof.

League of Legends Ranked Matches They have earned their prestige and the other games even take advantage of it. Most titles have inflationary systems in which players never stop raising or giving fancy names to really mediocre levels of play. In this sense, I think The rankeds are one of the most interesting distinctions of the Riot Games video game and it is a pity that recently they have sinned to introduce this type of systems. Fortunately, I know that things will eventually change, because that’s what always happens with the negative elements of this game.

