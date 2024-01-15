I’ve been working in media for 40 years and I’ve never been afraid to express myself.

Journalist Mary Pili Hernandez published A personal message on your official account on the social network (formerly Twitter), and he assures that after practicing communication for more than four decades, he has never felt afraid to express himself.

lapatilla.com

Despite this, he clarified that his silence was not due to a lack of outrage or shame over the events.

The ruling party’s recent wave of repression against human rights defenders in Venezuela has alarmed members of various unions living in the country, and even more so those who condemn human rights violations committed by Chavismo.

Recently, security forces of the Nicolás Maduro administration arbitrarily detained activist and president of Civil Control, Rocío San Miguel, while she was at Maquitia International Airport with her daughter.

San Miguel was linked to an alleged assassination attempt plot against the leader of Chavismo.

He is currently detained at the headquarters of the Intelligence Service (SEBIN) in El Helicoide.

See more