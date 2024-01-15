I’ve been working in media for 40 years and I’ve never been afraid to express myself.

Admin 42 mins ago News Leave a comment 61 Views

Mary Pili Hernandez: I’ve been working in media for 40 years and I’ve never been afraid to express myself before.

Journalist Mary Pili Hernandez published A personal message on your official account on the social network (formerly Twitter), and he assures that after practicing communication for more than four decades, he has never felt afraid to express himself.

lapatilla.com

Despite this, he clarified that his silence was not due to a lack of outrage or shame over the events.

The ruling party’s recent wave of repression against human rights defenders in Venezuela has alarmed members of various unions living in the country, and even more so those who condemn human rights violations committed by Chavismo.

Recently, security forces of the Nicolás Maduro administration arbitrarily detained activist and president of Civil Control, Rocío San Miguel, while she was at Maquitia International Airport with her daughter.

San Miguel was linked to an alleged assassination attempt plot against the leader of Chavismo.

He is currently detained at the headquarters of the Intelligence Service (SEBIN) in El Helicoide.

Capture

(tagstotranslate)Mary Pilly Hearn\u00e1ndez

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

He sentenced the murderer of a farmer in Cienfuegos to life in prison for stealing a cow

Cuban authorities, through a provincial court, imposed a life sentence in an oral and public ... Read more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved