Queen of elaborate and eccentric looks, the singer Ivete Sangalo showed once again that she is not kidding when it comes to fashionista looks, during the final of the program “The Masked Singer Brasil”, which the Bahian singer was the presenter of this season.



Ivete Sangalo bet on a fatal look for the final of “The Masked Singer Brasil” Photo: Playback / Instagram / @ivetesangalo / Mannequin

Betting on a glamorous look with a creative touch, the singer and presenter bet on long dress with generous side slit, with long sleeves and deep ‘v’ neckline. The piece made of glossy black fabric and with improvements made in white feathers throughout its surroundings is signed by the French stylist Alexandre Vauthierone of the most renowned designers in the world, darling of celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber.

The luxurious look also featured a huge pair of diamond-studded earrings made by Emmanuel Constantinos Tsarkirisresponsible for the jewelry used by Beyoncé in the look of her last album “Renaissance“, in addition to high heel sandals and transparent straps from the italian brand Gianvito Rossi.

After sharing a series of publications registering her ex-BBB and singer look Flayas the great champion of the season, Ivete received a series of comments from her followers, who already add up to more than 36 millionwho approved the chosen production. “this is one of the most beautiful dresses I’ve ever seen in my life!”wrote a follower.



