IZA ‘big mother’, crying and talent mark blind auditions

This Sunday (23), another day of “The Voice Kids Brasil”, from TV Globo, enchanted everyone with the talented children who took to the stage on the third day of Blind Auditions. Coaches Carlinhos Brown, IZA and Mumuzinho continued training their teams for the competition.

The first to introduce themselves were Eros and Lorenzo, who form a duo. The two are from Campo Grande, in Mato Grosso do Sul, and sang “Vivendo Aqui No Mato”, famous in the partnership between Trio Parada Dura and Zé Neto & Cristiano. The duo made the three technicians turn their chairs, but they chose to stay with Carlinhos Brown.

The second to take the stage was Maria Alice Farias, 10 years old. She sang “Imagem”, a Portuguese version of one of the themes of the animation “Mulan”, famous in Sandy’s voice.

After the presentation and when she saw that she was chosen by IZA, the little girl couldn’t hold back her tears and was comforted by the singer, who went up on stage and hugged her.

Sofia Simplicio, 11 years old, sang “Feira de Mangaio”, composition by Glorinha Gadelha and Sivuca, but famous in the voice of Clara Nunes. She got the chairs of Carlinhos Brown and Mumuzinho to turn and chose the Bahian artist to be part of the team.

Ana Pérola, 10 years old, chose the hit Hackearam me, famous in the voices of Marília Mendonça and Tierry. Mumuzinho chose her to be on his team.

Mika Donadoni switched to English and performed on stage at The Voice Kids Brasil with the song “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun”, immortalized in the voice of Cindy Lauper. She managed to make all three chairs turn, but chose the IZA team to stay.

Theu Henrique, 10 years old, showed his style and all his great voice when singing “Vestido de Seda”, one of the biggest hits of the country duo Teodoro e Sampaio. He stayed with the Mumuzinho team.

Carol Harumi, 9 years old, was another participant who managed to turn the three chairs. The child singer sang “Shallow”, by Lady Gaga, who won the Oscar for best original song in the film “A Star Is Born”.

She chose the IZA team and even made waves when announcing which team he would be with, singing a version of “Brisa”.

The only participant that no participant was 14-year-old Sanah. Born in Rio do Sul, Santa Catarina, she sang “Sorte Que Cê Beija Bem”, a hit with Maiara & Maraisa. The technicians did not turn around, but praised the child singer.

Giovanna Amolinário, who is from Rio Bonito, in Rio de Janeiro, paid tribute to Shakira and sang the hit “Waka, Waka (This Time For Africa)”, the theme song of the 2010 World Cup. She got the three chairs to turn and chose to stay on Team Mumuzinho.

Luana Sousa ended the third day of Blind Auditions with something out of the ordinary. A student of opera singing, she presented Panis Angelicus, which has already been recorded by Luciano Pavarotti and Andrea Bocelli. IZA and Carlinhos Brown turned their chairs around and she chose the Bahian.

