J-Lo dances around a pole, artificial intelligence and the winner of ‘The Campus Cup’

Because your sitting hole needs to be maintained too, Humo guides you through the range on small and medium-sized screens every day.

editorial

‘Hustlers’



Jennifer Lopez, cardi b, lizzo, keke palmer, Lili Reinhart And constance huAll in one scorching hot movie. Top stripper Ramona (J-Lo) shows Destiny (Constance Hu) how to cash in on the harsh stripper world. ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ for strippers, quoi.

8:35 PM on Play5

Read also: In ‘Hustlers’ you can feel the women empowerment bursting in the air. Chilling with those buttocks!

“The Price of AI”



Artificial Intelligence has been in discussion for the last several months. VPro Backlight AI takes a critical look behind the screen. How much energy and raw materials are needed to maintain artificial intelligence?

on NPO2 at 8:30 p.m.

‘Day’



On March 11, 2011, a tsunami destroyed the Fukushima nuclear power plant. The Netflix series ‘The Days’ portrays the grim days following a nuclear disaster in eight episodes. We follow the experiences of engineers at the plant, employees of Tokyo Electric, the owner of Fukushima, and members of the Japanese government.

on netflix



Image VRT

‘The Campus Cup (Final)’



In which field of study do the best students really reside? and to whom can be the presenter Otto Jan Haim Give the famous winner’s cup this year? Tonight you will find answers to all the questions in the final episode of ‘D Campus Cup’.

VRT1 at 9:35 PM

‘The Tax Collector’



tax collector davidBobby Soto) works for a master criminal named ‘Jadugar’. David’s family is in trouble after the curse of the wizard appears in Los Angeles. Lots of shooting, blood and Shia LaBeouf with permanent sunglasses.

8:35 pm on VTM3

More viewing tips? Check out humo.be/guide