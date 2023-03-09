J18: Rebels ends the Regular Phase on a high

It’s official! The Regular Phase of the super league has finished, the contest of League of Legends (Lol) that organizes and develops the Professional Video Game League (LVP) enters the definition stage. Ten teams have started a new season in the top division of Lol In Spain, however, after 18 intense days of competition, only the best six squads managed to advance to the Playoffs to fight for the dream of reaching Zaragoza to lift the precious trophy.

But before we get into the Playoffs and know the first crosses, this last date of the Regular Phase had to be played, which had as main protagonists Fnatic TQ and a spectacular victory over BISON ECLUB; a quick triumph of giants about jokers to say goodbye in the best way to this divided of spring; a thrilling win for Barcelona eSports before a UCAM Tokiers who clearly mastered the Summon Rift; and finally the double victory of the leaders Rebels Gaming and The Heretics about KOI and Movistar Riders, respectively.

Next we bring you everything that Day 18 of super league, the last of the Regular Season.

Giants – Jokers (1-0)

In this first game of Matchday 18 of Super League, Giants said goodbye to the competition with a great victory over Jokers. The team from Malaga has not had a dream season, in the first round giants registered four wins and five losses, during this second round the giants they repeated results and with a final record of eight wins and ten losses, they were at the door of the Playoffs. Besides, jokers He hasn’t had a great first season in super league, Navarro’s team barely managed two victories in this divided, but in recent weeks we are seeing a new facet of these jokers that they will seek to give the bump in the divided Of summer.

Regarding this game, Scarface He was one of the fundamental pieces of the Malaga team. The German demonstrated once again why they should not leave open to Olaf, from the first minutes toplaner of giants took it upon himself to leave much behind dreedy (Gnar); decay (Ahri) He has also been key in this eighth victory for the team from Malaga, the Frenchman has been unstoppable and after obtaining the bonus from Baron Nashor he closed an almost perfect game with a record of 11/1/3 (14 KDA) so that giants say goodbye to this Super League.

BISONS ECLUB – Fnatic TQ (0-1)

In this second shift of the day we have witnessed a great game between BISONS and Fnatic TQ, both squads will say present in the week of playoffs, However, they still remained to be defined. seeds and the possibility of bison to climb a position above Movistar Riders; as well as of Fnatic TQ to escape the reach of Barcelona eSports to secure that third place in the Classification.

Finally, and after 32 minutes of play, it was Fnatic TQ the squad that came to victory thanks to the trident Rabble-Nafkelah-Rhuckz. The Dutch jungler played a crucial role, not only in obtaining the Rift’s neutral objectives but, like rhuckz (Rakan), He was also decisive in the initiations with his Saw. Finally and completing the trident that gave victory to Fnatic TQ, Nafkelah (Ahri) he roamed left and right to gain advantage in both the top and bot lanes.

The closure came after a perfect fight that ended with a clean 5 x 0 in favor of Fnatic TQ, in this way the organization ensures third place in the Regular Phase; while the bison with a 9-9 record they will wait to find out who will select them as a rival to the Playoffs.

Barça eSports – UCAM Tokiers (1-0)

In the middle of the day we found a great triumph of Barcelona eSports about UCAM Tokiers. The Murcian team led throughout the early-game and he did it with great superiority, however the “obstinacy” for wanting to keep Baron Nashor’s bonus, he played a trick on him. The Tokiers They were on top of the kill and gold marker (about 4k difference), the game seemed almost closed, but a poor positioning after three failed attempts to take the first Baron Nashor of the game caused all that advantage to be thrown away.

The experience of players like Hadess (Viego) and the large amount of damage from Deadly (Aphelios) They were key for the Blaugrana team to return to the series and put the finishing touch to a great game that serves not only to claim their 11th victory, but also to avoid the selection of Fnatic TQ in the first key Playoffs. On the other hand and with some things to work on, UCAM Tokiers says goodbye to this first divided of 2023 with a new defeat.

Finetwork KOI – Rebels Gaming (0-1)

In the final stretch of this exciting Matchday 18 we have seen a new and overwhelming victory of Rebels Gaming, this time who suffered from this hard blow was the squad of Finework KOI. The rebels closed a magnificent Regular Season in the best possible way, the team esports of David De Gea finished in that first place shared with nothing more and nothing less than the current champion of Spain and the European Masters: The Heretics.

koi and rebels they gave us an electrifying game that switched dominators on several occasions, both in the top lane and in the mid lane, players from koi they managed to prevail, both Sinmivak (Gnar) as Roof (Ryze) wreaked havoc on the defenses of rebels; however the roles are reversed if we look at the bottom lane and the jungle sector. There the duo of Rayito (Xayah) and Obstinatus (Karma) they held off the botlane of the tents, while the Russian AHaHaCiK (Sejuani) did the same before Koldo (Elise).

The parity was maintained until 20 minutes, when after claiming the bonus from Baron Nashor, rebels he got an extermination in his favor to finish tipping the scales in his favor. Finally the closing of the game came after a spectacular fight in the jungle of Koldo that left a balance of four casualties against koi while the five players of rebels they took it upon themselves to destroy the nexus to achieve their #14 victory in this Super League.

Movistar Riders – The Heretics (1-0)

The last game of the day Movistar Riders delighted his fans with one last victory before a highly anticipated Playoffs. The Madrid team won in a game more than even to some Heretics that they took two Nashor and even so it was not enough to close the Regular Phase at the top of Super League. In this way the riders they reached their tenth victory and ruined the party in the Gaming Office of the heretics, since with this new defeat (the fifth in the season), The Heretics finished in second place, awarding the Regular Season Championship to Rebels Gaming.

Regarding the game, Movistar Riders he took a real triumphant of more than 45 minutes of development where the leadership of the Summoner’s Rift changed several times. However, the closing of the same came after a great fight that had as protagonist Supa (Xayah) in mode MVP, the riders They managed to put the finishing touch to a good Regular Phase that at times became turbulent but in the last games they found their way again to face some exciting Playoffs in the best way.

