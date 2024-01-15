JAC to add new flights to Europe, North America and Central America

Santo Domingo.- dominican governmentThrough Civil Aviation Board (JAC) was established new air operations To travel to and from the national territory United States, Madrid, Canada and El Salvador, The president of the organization gave this information. Dr. Jose Marte PiantiniDuring the fourth ordinary session of this 2024.

At the beginning of the session the President of the organization reiterated that air connectivity is a major factor for Promoting the productive sectors of the Dominican Republic and informed foreign air operator Frontier’s request to include routes: Cleveland/Punta Cana/Orlando; Orlando/Punta Cana/Cleveland; Philadelphia/Punta Cana/St. Louis; St. Louis/Punta Cana/Philadelphia; San Juan/Punta Cana/Cleveland; San Juan/Punta Cana/St. Louis; St. Louis/Punta Cana/San Juan; Cleveland/Punta Cana/San Juan; Fort Lauderdale/Punta Cana/San Juan and San Juan/Punta Cana/Fort Lauderdale.

According to the market study presented by Frontier, it plans to begin operations in model aircraft Airbus A320neo and Airbus A321neowith a frequency Three to seven flights a week and transportation estimates 497,637 passengers,

Similarly, with an interest in keeping the Dominican people more connected by air to the rest of the world, members of the Plenary Session learned of a request special permission Air operator Air Europa will operate flights on the Madrid/Santiago/Madrid route from June 27 to September 7, 2024, with a frequency of two flights per week on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Similarly, they learned on Saturday of a request for another special permit from West Jet Airlines to operate on the Calgary/Punta Cana/Calgary route with a frequency of one flight per week.

The Canadian operator’s request includes operating passenger and cargo flights. From 4th May Until 26 October 2024.

Marte Piantini said that this operator will raise from January 2023 to January 2024 227,698 passengers 1,445 operations were carried out at the entry and exit points.

Finally, the members of the Plenary Session approved the request for amendments to economic authorization certificate (CAE) of the national air operator Sky High AviationTo include the Santo Domingo/El Salvador/Santo Domingo route.

According to the market study presented by the operator, its capacity is planned to start with two ERJ190 type aircraft. 97 seatsWith a frequency of three flights per week, Monday Wednesday and Friday. The operator will offer and transport on average approximately 13,968 seats to the market, depending on flight frequency, during the first six months of operation. 8,474 passengers.