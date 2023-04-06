Jack Black confesses that he wants a Red Dead Redemption movie or series

Video game adaptations to cinema are more booming than ever. Jack Black has just stepped into the shoes of Bowser in the movie Super Mario Bros.and during a chat with the BBC The School of Rock artist has confessed that he would be delighted to see an adaptation of red dead redemption, work developed by Rockstar Games. After confirming the release dates of the film from Minecraft and Five Nights at Freddy’sOf course this throws even more meat on the grill. Of course, before revealing that he wants to see that western in the film industry, Black falls surrendered to The Last of Usthe series starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey that has enchanted the followers of the Naughty Dog title.

“The Last of Us was fantastic. And what’s crazy is how faithful it is to the source material. It’s basically all of the game with just a couple of tweaks. You will win all the prizes. They used the game almost as a storyboard and I was like; ‘Wow, this looks the same'”, explained the actor, going on to confess that game that he would love to see as a series or a movie: “And there are some great games that have not yet been explored on television or in cinema. Maybe there will be a Red Dead Redemption movie? There should be, because I think it has a story just as good or even better than The Last of Us.“. In addition to the Super Mario Bros. movie, Jack Black has also worked on the film borderlands like Claptrap, a film directed by Eli Roth and Tim Miller that will feature stars like Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart or Jamie Lee Curtis among the cast.

The movie of Super Mario Bros.for his part, has swept the public garnering very good positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes (with 96% good reviews). In our review, we commented that “it is a great animated film for the whole family, hilarious, spectacular and with an almost frantic pace, but very well measured. It is a work that reintroduces us to characters we have known for decades, recognizable, but with a personality that makes them inseparable from their actors. It is a tape that has had us smiling in the cinema for 93 minutes“.



