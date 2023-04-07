Jack Black wants a Red Dead Redemption movie: “It has a better story than The Last of Us”

Jack Blackan actor who has appeared in numerous films over the last three decades – it is said soon – and who has lent his voice to Bowser in the newly released Super Mario Bros. The Movie -besides surprising the fans of Star Wars with his appearance in The Mandalorian this week -, has celebrated the success of the series The Last of Usalthough he admits that he would like to see an adaptation of red dead redemption, since “it has a story equal to or better than that of The Last of Us.” He has admitted this in a recent interview with the BBC on the occasion of the premiere of the animated film of the plumber, where he has assured that it is fan of video game adaptationsas long as they are up to the task, of course…

Jack Black and video game adaptations

Thus, the actor has not hesitated to praise the fantastic work made by HBO Max with the adaptation of The Last of Usboth for its undeniable quality and for how well it adapts the original material: “The Last of Us was fantastic. And what’s crazy is how faithful it is to the source material. It’s basically all of the game with just a couple of tweaks. You will win all the prizes. They used the video game almost as a storyboard and I was like. ‘Oh, this looks the same‘” he recognizes Bowser’s voice on the big screen.

The Last of Us series on HBO Max

Although Jack Black does not hide his hobby for video game adaptations on the small and big screen, ensuring that he would like to see a translation of red dead redemption from video game to live actiongiven that “has a story as good or even better than The Last of Us”, as Black has assured. We’ll see if Rockstar Games and some of the most prominent producers listen to the wishes of the actor, luckily for the fans.

And it is that video game adaptations are experiencing a second youth with series of proven quality such as their own The Last of Us or the animated series Arcane: League of Legends either Cyberpunk: Edgerunnersin addition to projects already announced such as those of god of war, Ghost of Tsushima, Death Stranding either borderlandsa film already filmed that patiently awaits its premiere in theaters.

Source | BBC