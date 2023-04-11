JackeyLove takes iron out of T1 loss in LCK

The League of Legends Championship Korea (LCK) has experienced a big surprise in the last weekend. T1 arrived as a great favorite in the final to win the South Korean champion title again. Reaching the last best-of-five series from the upper bracket, having the MVP of the competition and being the leader of the regular phase are some of the factors that generated high expectations in the three-time world champions. However, it was ultimately Gen.G who defended the champion title and Top Esports shooter Yu Wen-Bo.”JackeyLove“He has broken a spear in favor of Lee Sang-hyeok’s team”Faker» after defeat.

During a broadcast live the world champion spoke about T1 after being asked by his chat. Like the rest of the fans, his followers were surprised by the defeat of Faker and company. However, JackeyLove did not give importance to the matter because he was not the Summer Split. «17 victories to finish runner-up? We once had an 18-win streak and finished fourth in the playoffs. He Spring Split it doesn’t matter if you get championship points. You just have to work hard at it. Summer Split“, the ADC has stated.

JackeyLove is one of the players who believe that nothing happens to go below minimums in the Spring Split. The example he gave was a personal case that he experienced during 2018. That season Invictus Gaming debuted with a defeat in the regular phase with a 1-2 against Royal Never Give Up. However, then he won all the games in the regular phase. Everything to end up eliminated in the playoffs at the hands of the Rogue Warriors -the then team of Kim Tae-sang «Doinb«- by 1-3. He didn’t win any that year. League of Legends Pro League (LPL) but yes the Summoner’s Cup. Instead, in 2019 he took over the spring season but did not win anything internationally.

JackeyLove shall apply its declarations

Interestingly, the Top Esports shooter will have to keep his own words in the next Summer Split. Top Esports has finished the Spring Split saying goodbye in the second round of playoffs losing 3-2 against Oh My God. In any case, it should be noted that OMG has been one of the big surprises of the last knockout phase, since it subsequently eliminated LNG Esports -with the MVP of the regular phase, Lee Ye-chan «scout«- and forced Bilibili Gaming a fifth map before being eliminated.

