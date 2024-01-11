Jacob Elordi and Austin Butler’s Groomers Share Their Top Tips

Welcome to the world of men’s grooming, where the magic happens behind the scenes – often in the skilled hands of grooming experts like Amy Komorowski. With nearly two decades dedicated to the art of men’s grooming, Komorowski has become a sought-after name in the industry, trusted by A-list clients like Adam Driver, Austin Butler, Bradley Cooper, and Jacob Elordi.

As she delves into the unique realm of men’s grooming, Komorowski sheds light on the often overlooked nuances of the craft. “Men’s grooming doesn’t give us much identity. Many people think it’s just a little anti-shine, powder, or a little hair shake. But it’s really skin, makeup and hair…so we’re covering all sides of the business,” she explains.

Displayed among his Rolodex, Komorowski’s iconic technique involves presenting his clients with effortlessly groomed looks. “It almost looks like they did it themselves, but in reality, it takes half an hour to an hour of skin care, make-up, hair grooming, cleaning facial hair, sideburns and trimming them if necessary. Is the process of. ,

Perhaps the most challenging part of her art is keeping things traceless. “My clients can’t hide behind foundation, rouge or lipstick,” she says. “You see the hair and the skin, so your technique has to be precise.” Ahead, a look at the technology sought after by the best in Hollywood.

Adam Driver – Venice Film Festival

“The combination of the humidity in the air and the boat ride on the red carpet helps create the perfect micro waves in the hair.”

Unlike female clients, who often have a general familiarity with makeup, men often rely on Komorowski as their expert guide. The groomer says the under-eye area is a common area of ​​concern for men, and it’s important to achieve balance. “The under eye area is a problem area for men. You should not apply too much makeup under the eyes, as it will immediately look like makeup. You want to see a little bit of that darkness.

Komorowski’s arsenal of products reflects his discerning taste. “I love Make Up For Ever HD Foundation, and I cut it in with Jillian Dempsey’s Mixerizer. I really like Laura Mercier’s powders. The Boy de Chanel concealers are great – they’re a little on the dry side and they don’t budge. I also love Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream. It comes in a pot, and you move it around. I like to swirl it around the forehead and on the face. It really adds a nice, natural bronze look.

Jacob Elordi – Priscilla press dathis

“I went for a more casual, undone look for daytime press with lots of waves, texture and that ‘bed head’ tousled look.”

Care of skin

Created by Komorowski and fellow celebrity groomer Barbara Guillaume, CIRCA 1970 was born to simplify skin care. “Our oil does it all: preps the skin, makes it feel amazing and brings zen moments,” she says. A heady blend of frankincense, sandalwood and clary sage sets the tone for the day. “As a male groomer, we’re actually the first people our customers usually see on weekdays and it’s an important, sacred space.”

skin staples

Very quickly, so timing is very important. In Komorowski’s skin care kit: Supercharged formulas that deliver quick, noticeable results.

1 , 4 La Mer Crème de la Mer ($200) “If skin needs a little more spot nourishment, I love it. I get asked about this cream a lot by customers; They love how nutritious it is.” Buy Now – $200 3 , 4 111Skin Eye Mask ($115 for eight) “People like eye masks because they are relaxing and feel good. Eye masks really liven up the under eye area and make it look a little brighter, which men usually struggle with. Buy Now – $115 for eight 4 , 4 La Mer The Lip Balm ($80) “People really like that this balm has a satin finish and they love the way it ‘tastes’.” My specific clients have their own lip balms, which I label. Buy Now – $80

Austin Butler – Time 100 Gala

“Their classic lived-in, effortless vibe with lots of shine and piece-like textures.”

Hatred

“My clients usually come in with dry hair, so I’ll wet their hair with prep spray. Then I’ll blow-dry with a diffuser, which I use a lot. I have people with curly hair like the Jonas Brothers, so that helps create waves, curls and twists. Depending on their hair, you may need to make changes to your products. For example, you would never use matte paste on someone with dry hair; You need something that shines.”

hair assistant

While Komorowski finds herself keeping “a lot of products” in her kit, there are also some formulas and tools she finds herself gravitating toward again and again.