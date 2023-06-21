Jacqueline Gowert on appearance criticism: “You get used to it”

appearance criticism

Frederick has two daughters and so the only women around him at home. “With almost everything I think: How easy it is for us as boys,” he says. “Just emphasize the presence of women. I’m going to a premiere tonight and I already know how all the women are dressed again. Because apparently we were all brought up with the idea that What do we have to do?

Jacqueline: I remember what it was like when we went from CrazyPak to overnight fame. I don’t have an everyday face. That’s why some people called me ‘The Singing Potato’.

Frederick: “What? Really and really?”

Jacqueline: “You get used to the fact that there is always criticism. About your figure, your clothes. This was the time when women always wore tight, short shirts on stage. “We need to see your figure.” Now I think: who really had to do this? I would have liked to wear baggy clothes like Billie Eilish.”

