Jacquemus is on display at Versailles this afternoon and you can watch it here





Paris Men’s Fashion Week may be over, but the celebration of fashion is not over yet. Simon Porte Jacquemus is making good progress with his eponymous fashion house. For example, he recently released a popular sneaker in collaboration with Nike. This afternoon he will once again show what his brand stands for and he will do so in a very special place.

From lavender fields to the Palace of Versailles.

Jacquemus shows at Versailles this afternoon

Simon Porte follows in the footsteps of Jacquemus Chanel and Dior, who have previously exhibited at this prestigious venue. Hence the strategy is to rapidly position ourselves in the higher segment. It won’t be the first time that Jacquimus’s garments have been photographed in front of an evocative landscape, but the occasion represents a real challenge for the brand: trying to compete with giants like LVMH and Kering, who are among the most established. International owner. luxury brands.

“During the creative process I was so inspired by this landmark that it inspired me to explore many creative possibilities that were different from my previous shows, but still very Jacquemus,” the designer says in a short message. “I am really honored and proud to be able to do a show at Versailles as an independent fashion house. It will be a very special moment for Jacquemus.

Where the show will take place in the palace is still unknown. Today at 15:00 Jacquemus will show the autumn-winter 2023/2024 collection, which will be called ‘Le Chouchou’. Previous shows were always streamed on the fashion brand’s Instagram channel. That’s why there is every possibility that this show will also be shared live.

What can we expect?

If we look at Jacquemus’ Instagram page, we don’t get to know much about the collection. We see voluminous hairstyles inspired by Louis XIV and Marie-Antoinette. Fans of the house think Kendall Jenner is on the show because the second photo in the carousel may be a reference to one of her Instagram posts.