Jacquimus introduces a collection inspired by Princess Diana and French royalty

Le Chouchou. The title of Jacquemus’ latest show, in which he presented his Fall 2023 collection, is apt. Because if there’s one designer who can do little wrong in the eyes of the fashion world these days, it’s Simon Porte Jacquemus. And this time too, she hit the ball in a collection inspired by Princess Diana and Marie Antoinette.

A fashion show at Versailles is not for everyone and even for Jacquemus it was quite a process that took over a year. However, as always, he managed to make his dream come true: a fairy tale setting in the gardens of the former royal palace.

©Pierre Sou/WireImage

Not at the palace itself, because “it was important not to arrive at Versailles with bad taste,” Jacquemus said in an interview. the trend, “That is why the show took place a little further back in the gardens, surrounded by greenery. Jacquimus prefers to blend into the landscape rather than be surrounded by gold.

The collection itself was inspired by Princess Diana and Marie Antoinette, a former resident of Versailles. A tempting combination, but it tastes good in practice. The tutus and sheer plumeitis ensembles clearly had a royal edge, while Kendall Jenner’s glam dress mirrored Diana’s wedding dress and the necklace she wore with her alter ego.

Princess Diana in The Revenge Dress – Kendall Jenner on the Catwalk – Princess Diana’s Wedding Dress , © Anwar Hussain/WireImage – Stephen Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images – Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Imaan Hammam, on the other hand, wore a tightly tailored blazer with black and white polka dot trousers underneath. In 1987, Princess Diana chose a somewhat similar outfit at the Cannes Film Festival with her white blazer and stripes.

Imaan Hammam for Jacquemus – Princess Diana in Cannes , © Stephen Cardinal – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images – Maureen Donaldson/Getty Images

Despite the apparently very different styles, Le Chouchou managed to turn this into a coherent spectacle once again. where stars such as Victoria and David Beckham watched the show from white boats. This became a predominantly white collection that ended with three dresses that together formed the tricolor of France. And if it counts for Jacquemus, Versailles will also play an important role in the future of the brand…