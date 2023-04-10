Jade Picon and the actor from ‘Elite’ are glued together in a romantic atmosphere. Video! –

Busted! Free, light and loose, Jade Picon enjoyed a party in Rio de Janeiro at the Port Area on Saturday, April 8th. In a moment captured and posted on social networks, she and André Lamoglia, Iván from “Elite”, were hugging in a romantic mood.

TOOK IT, DISTRACTED!

Chiara from “Travessia” spares no words to defend herself, however, she uses the method that Selena Gomez taught: “Kill Em With Kindness” (Kill them with Kindness). Jade Picon came across a hater who declared that he hates her and feels the same way about everything she represents:

“More and more certain I hate Jade Picon because I hate everything she stands for”

After the negative backlash, whoever wrote it deleted the tweet, but not before receiving a sharp response, but with a subtlety from Jade. She answered:

“Hatred is not good for your health, my love. I advise you to take care of yourself. Distilling hatred like this is the reflection of a sick soul. I wish you light, wisdom and love”.

